Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus: From Disney Duo to Family Feud? What's Really Going On
Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, once delighted millions of fans as the beloved duo on Disney's Hannah Montana, but it seems their relationship has soured over the years.
Despite speculation about family drama, the tension came to a head during the 2024 Grammy Awards when Miley, in an apparent snub, failed to mention her father while accepting her first Grammy.
What Sparked the Feud Between Miley and Billy Ray?
The early signs of a rift appeared in 2013 when Billy Ray and his then-wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce. Although they reconciled temporarily, Miley made her feelings clear on Twitter after Billy Ray initiated court proceedings: "@billyraycyrus since your text and email obviously aren't working would you like to talk like this?"
Years later, the couple filed for divorce again in April 2022, revealing they hadn't lived together since February 2020.
Billy Ray moved on, getting engaged to Australian singer Firerose in August 2022. Tish also found love, marrying Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023.
While Miley celebrated her mother's new chapter, she reportedly struggled to connect with her father's fiancée.
A source close to Miley told E! News in October 2022: "She, of course, hopes he is happy but Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce." They added that Miley didn't have a relationship with Firerose and that the divorce strained her bond with Billy Ray.
Speculation also rose that Miley took issue with her father marrying someone three years her junior — a woman he met on the set of Hannah Montana.
The couple married on October 10, 2023, but Billy Ray filed for divorce in May 2024, with the drama spilling out in public before their split finalized in August 2024.
What's the Current Status of Miley and Billy Ray's Relationship?
Since the Grammys incident, fans raised eyebrows over Miley and Billy Ray's apparent estrangement. Miley's remarks during her acceptance speech, where she mentioned her mother and sister but curiously omitted her father.
Though, she ended her speech with a cheeky quip, saying, "I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
Miley later denied any estrangement from her father. In a May 2025 interview with The New York Times, she stated, "No."
"Timing is everything," Miley explained. "As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents… I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is really hard. I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own…"
Miley also spoke about Billy Ray's relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, which they made public on Instagram during Easter 2025: "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," she said, adding, "My child self has caught up."