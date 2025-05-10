or
Miley Cyrus Says 'Family Is Important' as She Reunites With Estranged Dad Billy Ray After Family Feud: Photo

photo of Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: mega

The duo were joined by Miley Cyrus' boyfriend during their reunion.

By:

May 10 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, set their differences aside for the first time in years to celebrate her brother’s birthday.

On Friday, May 9, Braison Cyrus gathered with Miley and Billy Ray for his 31st birthday. The trio could be seen in a sweet photo on their dad’s Instagram, where they joined together outdoors.

“Happy Birthday Braison!!!!!” Billy Ray captioned his post, which prompted many fans to express how happy they were to see Miley back with her dad.

miley cyrus reunites estranged dad billy ray family feud
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

The family reunited for Braison Cyrus' 31st birthday.

“This pic makes me so happy for the whole fam!” commented one.

“This makes my heart happy, the Cyrus family is healing,” wrote another.

Miley’s boyfriend, Maxx Morando, was also included in the celebration and reunion between his girlfriend and her estranged father.

The following day, Miley spoke out about the hearsay for the first time.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” she wrote in a Saturday, May 10, Instagram Story. “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting.”

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” Miley added. “Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.”

Miley Cyrus Leaves Her Dad Out of Her Grammy Award Acceptance Speech

singer miley cyrus reunites with estranged dad billy ray family feud
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship declined after he divorced her mom, Tish Cyrus.

The decline of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s relationship with her dad was made public when it was announced in 2022 that he and Tish Cyrus would be divorcing after 30 years of marriage.

Miley fueled estrangement rumors by leaving out her father’s name in her acceptance speech when she accepted her 2024 Grammy award for Record of the Year.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye,” the star said on stage after thanking other family members and her boyfriend for their ongoing support.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Says She 'Inherited Narcissism' From Her Dad

miley cyrus reunites with estranged dad billy ray family feud
Source: mega

The singer said she 'inherited the narcissism' from her father.

Through years of public appearances and interviews, Miley was often asked about what happened with her and Billy Ray. While on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in 2024, the “Flowers” singer admitted she “inherited the narcissism from my father.” However, she didn’t go into detail about why she felt that way.

After Billy Ray’s uneasy performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, Miley’s brother Trace Cyrus wrote their father a letter and shared it via Instagram, hinting at a clear rift between the family.

Did Tish Cyrus Unfollow Miley Cyrus on Instagram?

singer miley cyrus reunites estranged dad billy ray family feud
Source: mega

Tish Cyrus denied unfollowing Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

“Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away,” the message read.

Though Miley and her dad’s relationship is on the mend, the singer might have upset her mom in doing so. During the time that the “The Climb” artist and her dad planned to see each other for Braison’s birthday, Tish unfollowed her daughter on Instagram.

The Cyrus matriarch responded immediately by posting to Instagram, “I didn’t. Idk what happened lol.” She doubled down on her denial in a later comment that read, “No idea how that happened.”

However, she has since re-followed Miley.

