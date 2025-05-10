Miley Cyrus Says 'Family Is Important' as She Reunites With Estranged Dad Billy Ray After Family Feud: Photo

Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, set their differences aside for the first time in years to celebrate her brother’s birthday.

On Friday, May 9, Braison Cyrus gathered with Miley and Billy Ray for his 31st birthday. The trio could be seen in a sweet photo on their dad’s Instagram, where they joined together outdoors.

“Happy Birthday Braison!!!!!” Billy Ray captioned his post, which prompted many fans to express how happy they were to see Miley back with her dad.