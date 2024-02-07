Tish Cyrus Had a 'Complete Psychological Breakdown' During Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus as She 'Feared' Being Alone

Tish and Billy Ray both filed petitions to legally end their marriage on separate occasions more than a decade before their finalized split, however, the music manager admitted it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic — when her then-husband went to Tennessee and left Tish alone in their California home for two years — that she finally found the strength to call it quits on their relationship for good.

"During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, 'What was I gonna do?'" she explained. "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24."