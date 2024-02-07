Tish Cyrus Had a 'Complete Psychological Breakdown' During Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus as She 'Feared' Being Alone
Tish Cyrus is opening up about her "Achy Breaky Heart."
During the Wednesday, February 7, episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the 56-year-old candidly reflected on her difficult divorce from her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after nearly 30 years of marriage.
Tish and Billy Ray both filed petitions to legally end their marriage on separate occasions more than a decade before their finalized split, however, the music manager admitted it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic — when her then-husband went to Tennessee and left Tish alone in their California home for two years — that she finally found the strength to call it quits on their relationship for good.
"During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, 'What was I gonna do?'" she explained. "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24."
Once truly isolated, Tish — who shares Brandi, 36, Trace, 34, Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 23, with the country crooner — realized she could find happiness without Billy Ray, 62.
"Being alone, and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders, and I was able to just breathe. And smoke pot and garden, and go skinny dipping in my pool. That's what I did during Covid. It was hugely transformative," she confessed.
Unfortunately, in August 2020 — just when Tish thought everything was going to be OK — she was faced with the devastating death of her mother, Loretta.
"I was alone during that time, I had to go through it alone, and I literally can't believe I did that," the film producer recalled. "It was so crazy, my two biggest fears in life were being alone and my mom passing away. And I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing, it was not good. I just kind of pushed the mom thing under the rug, and then the divorce thing came."
"I could not eat, I could not sleep, I could not stop crying. I don't have my mom, and then I don't have my husband that has been my husband for 30 years. Like I'm scared," Tish detailed.
Contemplating whether she regrets not leaving her marriage sooner, Tish said, "I really didn't want Noah to still be young, but looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."
Since her divorce from Billy Ray, Tish found love elsewhere and tied the knot with her husband, Dominic Purcell, 53, in August 2023.
Miley was present for her mother's wedding, however, the "Flowers" singer notably opted out of attending her father's October 2023 nuptials to singer Firerose, 34, amid their estranged relationship.