Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Over Dolly Parton's Death at L.A. Concert: 'I Miss Her'

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Miley Cyrus couldn't help but break down in tears when she paid tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton, during her concert on Friday, October 16. The event took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., with the Disney Channel alum, 33, looking back on the special relationship she had with the country music icon.

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Miley Cyrus Said She and Dolly Parton Are 'Eternal'

Miley Cyrus breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to Dolly Parton at her Hollywood Bowl show: “Me and Dolly are eternal.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oOmXgsmg8F — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2026 Source: @VARIETY/X Miley Cyrus opened up about the special bond she had with Dolly Parton during her concert.

“Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart,” Cyrus sobbed. “And I’m going to see her again. And I can’t f------ wait because I miss her,” she sniffled as she wiped her tears away with a napkin.

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Source: @VARIETY/X 'I feel her all around me,' Miley Cyrus sobbed about her godmother.

“Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn’t understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she’s right here beside me everyday, all the time, more than she could be when she was here. I feel her, now more than ever,” she went on.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25.

"Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced and performed by my Aunt Dolly," she continued. Cyrus explained to the crowd that the only time she saw the Steel Magnolias actress perform live was at the Hollywood Bowl.

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Miley Cyrus Joked Dolly Parton Would Not Approve of Her Swearing on Stage

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus also sang Dolly Parton's iconic tune 'Jolene' during her show.

The “7 Things” singer recalled Parton wanting her to join her onstage. However, Cyrus told her beloved “Aunt Dolly” that she wanted to experience the concert like the other fans by staying in her seat. The Hannah Montana starlet also sang Parton's famous hit, "Jolene," as an image of the Nashville native appeared behind Cyrus. She later joked in the middle of the tune that the "9 to 5" crooner would not have liked her use of the explicit "F word."

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Dolly Parton Died on August 25

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton passed away following a brief battle with cancer.