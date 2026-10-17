Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Over Dolly Parton's Death at L.A. Concert: 'I Miss Her'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Miley Cyrus couldn't help but break down in tears when she paid tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton, during her concert on Friday, October 16.
The event took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., with the Disney Channel alum, 33, looking back on the special relationship she had with the country music icon.
Miley Cyrus Said She and Dolly Parton Are 'Eternal'
“Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart,” Cyrus sobbed.
“And I’m going to see her again. And I can’t f------ wait because I miss her,” she sniffled as she wiped her tears away with a napkin.
“Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn’t understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she’s right here beside me everyday, all the time, more than she could be when she was here. I feel her, now more than ever,” she went on.
- Miley Cyrus Reflects on Deep Bond With Godmother Dolly Parton and Their Last Conversations After Her Death: 'I Have an Angel by My Side'
- Dolly Parton Was 'Authentic' Despite Being Known for Her 'Faux Hair and Makeup,' Says Goddaughter Miley Cyrus
- Miley Cyrus Details Final Conversation With Dolly Parton
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced and performed by my Aunt Dolly," she continued.
Cyrus explained to the crowd that the only time she saw the Steel Magnolias actress perform live was at the Hollywood Bowl.
Miley Cyrus Joked Dolly Parton Would Not Approve of Her Swearing on Stage
The “7 Things” singer recalled Parton wanting her to join her onstage. However, Cyrus told her beloved “Aunt Dolly” that she wanted to experience the concert like the other fans by staying in her seat.
The Hannah Montana starlet also sang Parton's famous hit, "Jolene," as an image of the Nashville native appeared behind Cyrus.
She later joked in the middle of the tune that the "9 to 5" crooner would not have liked her use of the explicit "F word."
Dolly Parton Died on August 25
“I’m feeling bad that she heard me say the F word,” Cyrus quipped. “I can hear her telling me, ‘You said that when I was here.’”
Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer at a Nashville, Tenn., medical center. Shortly after the "I Will Always Love You" singer's tragic passing, Cyrus released a heartbreaking statement on social media.
"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things," the Last Song star wrote. "Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts."