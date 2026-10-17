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Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Over Dolly Parton's Death at L.A. Concert: 'I Miss Her'

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Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton, during her concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 16.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

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Miley Cyrus couldn't help but break down in tears when she paid tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton, during her concert on Friday, October 16.

The event took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., with the Disney Channel alum, 33, looking back on the special relationship she had with the country music icon.

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Miley Cyrus Said She and Dolly Parton Are 'Eternal'

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Source: @VARIETY/X

Miley Cyrus opened up about the special bond she had with Dolly Parton during her concert.

“Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart,” Cyrus sobbed.

“And I’m going to see her again. And I can’t f------ wait because I miss her,” she sniffled as she wiped her tears away with a napkin.

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'I feel her all around me,' Miley Cyrus sobbed about her godmother.

“Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn’t understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she’s right here beside me everyday, all the time, more than she could be when she was here. I feel her, now more than ever,” she went on.

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image of dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25.

"Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced and performed by my Aunt Dolly," she continued.

Cyrus explained to the crowd that the only time she saw the Steel Magnolias actress perform live was at the Hollywood Bowl.

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Miley Cyrus Joked Dolly Parton Would Not Approve of Her Swearing on Stage

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Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus also sang Dolly Parton's iconic tune 'Jolene' during her show.

The “7 Things” singer recalled Parton wanting her to join her onstage. However, Cyrus told her beloved “Aunt Dolly” that she wanted to experience the concert like the other fans by staying in her seat.

The Hannah Montana starlet also sang Parton's famous hit, "Jolene," as an image of the Nashville native appeared behind Cyrus.

She later joked in the middle of the tune that the "9 to 5" crooner would not have liked her use of the explicit "F word."

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Dolly Parton Died on August 25

image of dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton passed away following a brief battle with cancer.

“I’m feeling bad that she heard me say the F word,” Cyrus quipped. “I can hear her telling me, ‘You said that when I was here.’”

Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer at a Nashville, Tenn., medical center. Shortly after the "I Will Always Love You" singer's tragic passing, Cyrus released a heartbreaking statement on social media.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things," the Last Song star wrote. "Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts."

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