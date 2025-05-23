Miley Cyrus Details 'Brutal Infection' That Caused Part of Her Leg to 'Disintegrate'
Miley Cyrus privately endured a nasty health complication late last year.
The star detailed the situation on the Thursday, May 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she revealed the injury occurred not long after filming Something Beautiful.
Miley Cyrus Suffered From a 'Brutal Infection' in Her Leg
Jimmy Kimmel noted the visuals for one scene particularly "caught" his eye since she was "rolling around on the ground" at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"I caught something," the singer quipped. "Funny you say that, because I filmed this video in October, and by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment."
The Hannah Montana alum, 32, insisted her injury wasn't that serious, and she was only admitted to the ICU because the ER was so busy at the time.
Cyrus revealed of the situation, "My leg began to disintegrate within some way around the kneecap area."
"The doctor was like, ‘Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?' And I just saw myself [rolling around on the Walk of Fame] and I had to tell him," she said.
The "Flowers" crooner admitted she was a bit offended by the doctor, spilling, "To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'yuck...' They open up cadavers and see inside the gut of humans, and they’re looking at me telling me I’m disgusting."
Miley Cyrus Had a Painful Ovarian Cyst Rupture in 2023
Earlier this week, Cyrus shared another "pretty traumatic" health woe that occurred in 2023.
"I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn’t know exactly what was going on, but it was pretty traumatic, cause it was extremely excruciating," she spilled on "The Zane Lowe Show," explaining she started feeling the pain while shooting a New Year’s Eve special with godmother Dolly Parton for NBC.
Cyrus continued to film even though "it was really, really hard on me."
In the end, Cyrus was able to find a silver-lining in the situation.
"I had dinner with Lorne [Michaels] and he said something that now has stuck with me. He goes, ‘Six months — everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild,'" she recalled. "And it was Christmas by then and that was New Year’s, so I was expired on my amount of time that I was able to shut down."
"He’s like, ‘You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me that they were quitting music. Everyone does this. Everyone has these traumatic experiences,'" the Grammy winner continued. "What I’ve always realized is that it will quit me before I ever quit it. That’s not in the cards for me."