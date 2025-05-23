Miley Cyrus Details 'Brutal Infection' That Caused Part of Her Leg to 'Disintegrate'

Jimmy Kimmel noted the visuals for one scene particularly "caught" his eye since she was "rolling around on the ground" at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I caught something," the singer quipped. "Funny you say that, because I filmed this video in October, and by November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment."

The Hannah Montana alum, 32, insisted her injury wasn't that serious, and she was only admitted to the ICU because the ER was so busy at the time.