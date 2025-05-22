10 of the Biggest Revelations From Miley Cyrus' New Interview: Why She Isn't Touring Anymore, How Dolly Parton Influences Her and More
Dolly Parton Inspired Some of the Tracks on Miley Cyrus' New Album
Miley Cyrus did not hold back in a new interview ahead of the release of her forthcoming album, Something Beautiful.
In an episode of Apple Music 1's The Zane Lowe Interview series on YouTube, released on May 21, the "Flowers" hitmaker let some secrets slip before her album's release on May 30. Among the biggest bombshells was that her godmother Dolly Parton inspired two of the tracks: "More to Lose" and "Every Girl You've Ever Loved."
After playing the song "Something Beautiful," she told Parton she had another song called "More to Lose" — although she had not yet worked on it.
"She goes, 'All right, I see what you're doing. You got any hits?' And I'm like, 'I do actually.' She goes, 'Oh, really? What's it called?' And I had not written it yet," she confessed in the episode.
Cyrus finally shared "More to Lose" with the "Jolene" singer in January. But after sharing the track, Parton asked her again if she "got any more," leading her to write "Every Girl You've Ever Loved."
How She Made 'More to Lose'
As Cyrus had not written the songs she mentioned to Parton yet, she contacted her songwriting partner Michael Pollack and asked him to help her work on "More to Lose."
"He had a song that he had already started with another writer who I had never met [Autumn Rowe], and I had never heard any of it, but he goes, 'It's funny, I think some of this melody will work that I've been working on,'" Cyrus recalled. "And so I was like, 'Well I don't know, but I told her I'll send it to her, so we've got to write this ASAP.'"
Both "More to Lose" and "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" are included on the track list of Something Beautiful.
Harrison Ford Gave Miley Cyrus Advice on Her New Album
According to Cyrus, Harrison Ford asked her what she was up to and if she was "in the studio making an album." She then showed the Something Beautiful concepts to the Air Force One actor, which included "performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things."
"He goes, 'You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what?' He's like, 'You going to bring a crew? You got to…' He's like, 'Looks expensive.' And I came back to the trailer, I was like, 'Guys, we're not performing in the forest anymore," she revealed, adding Ford "made a lot of sense."
Per Cyrus, the component film of Something Beautiful is "her way of touring."
The Hannah Montana star continued, "That's why I'm putting it into theaters because it's something you can watch night after night after night and you get to discover and you get to feel like you're a part of a performance but I don't have to tax myself in that way."
Miley Cyrus Revealed What She Wants Fans to Feel About the New Songs
In the same interview with Zane Lowe, the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker said she wants people to "dance in the aisles" and "see the crowd joining me, not just being spectators" once they listen to her new album.
"They're a part of it," Cyrus said of her fans. "They are creating the reality with me. I hope that there's an animalistic sense of trust and non-judgement, and I hope that the movie is seen, and I hope the album is heard with way more than just the five senses."
The Last Song actress also expressed her desire for Something Beautiful to be the "beginning of a dream," adding, "It's going to expand and it'll evolve and it'll become the sacred sound of Something Beautiful this far. And I ended up playing some music and I wanted sound healing to be seamlessly sewn together in this world of pop music, whether that's an ancient gong or an electronic dance, psychedelic, a bassy bliss, majestic melodies, original piano pieces. I want them to all coexist in the same space. And that was pretty much my idea. This was like I had written down."
Miley Cyrus Learned About Pop Music From Legends
Cyrus also showed deep appreciation for pop music and some legendary singers, including Stevie Nicks and Elton John, adding that they "keep up with culture and what's relevant."
"I remember that when I got close with Stevie maybe 10 years ago, I was asking her, 'Oh, what are you doing today?' And she goes, 'Just listening to new music, just catching up. Have you heard of this, that and the other thing.' And one of the things that she said to me, this was maybe even over 10 years ago, she was like, 'Harry Styles ss going to put out a really good new record,'" Cyrus recalled. "She's listening to everything before it even comes out. And she's like, 'Do you know him? You guys should meet each other. You guys are similar. You're doing the same thing.'"
The "Angels Like You" singer pointed out that Nicks was "on it in a way that [Parton] was on it," as the "Islands in the Stream" songstress also gushed about Sabrina Carpenter.
Miley Cyrus Reflected on Her First Grammy Win
In the same The Zane Lowe Show episode, Cyrus opened up about her 2024 Grammy wins after her song "Flowers" scored the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year awards.
"I think somewhere inside of me, I needed maybe to hold a trophy and just feel for a moment that I have something that I can hold in my hands that feels like a true achievement," she explained. "After every album, I've been able to say, well, I did what I came here to do and I made the album that I set out to make and that's enough. But maybe it's the kid in me."
What Happened to Miley Cyrus' Vocal Cords?
In November 2019, Cyrus underwent vocal surgery following a Reinke's edema diagnosis.
During the Apple Music 1 interview, the Bolt star explained why she sounds the way she does, referencing her "unique anatomy."
"I had the Reinke's edema, which is something that is called, it's abuse of the vocal cords," she began. "And being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also in my case, it does not cause it. So my voice always sounded like this."
Cyrus revealed she had a "very large polyp" on her vocal cord, which gave her "a lot of tone and the texture that has made me who I am."
Sobriety Changed Miley Cyrus' 'Entire Life'
Cyrus told Lowe her decision to stay sober changed her entire life.
While she briefly began drinking again during the COVID-19 lockdown, she admitted she needed "to fall one more time," explaining, "I just, I had to. It just never would have happened this way. I just never would have been sitting here."
She previously revealed in a 2020 appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that her vocal surgery helped her become sober because she "just learned so much about the effects."
Why Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé Are Different
For the So Undercover star, she and Beyoncé are "very different" because Queen Bey feels like "a mother to the world."
"I feel like I felt more like a friend to the world, which is very different than like, a goddess. You know, she's kind of like, queen, and I always felt a very motherly feeling from her to her audience. But I think I feel more like your friend because we grew up together," she shared.
Why Miley Cyrus Is Not Touring Anymore
Over a decade after her Bangerz Tour, Cyrus disclosed why she is no longer touring.
"The physicality of what I'm doing, the athleticism, the chemicals in your body that are being produced when you're at that level [cause] high stress," she enumerated. "Working from the inside out, I have certain protocols that keep me [sober]. That's super important to me. So part of that is keeping myself mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally well, and I want to emphasize the 'physically' because of how taxing a physical live performance is."
While she highlighted her vocal cords and physical concerns as the reasons, Cyrus also pointed out that touring is financially demanding.