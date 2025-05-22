10 of the Biggest Revelations From Miley Cyrus' New Interview: Why She Isn't Touring Anymore, How Dolly Parton Influences Her and More

Miley Cyrus did not hold back in a new interview ahead of the release of her forthcoming album, Something Beautiful.

In an episode of Apple Music 1's The Zane Lowe Interview series on YouTube, released on May 21, the "Flowers" hitmaker let some secrets slip before her album's release on May 30. Among the biggest bombshells was that her godmother Dolly Parton inspired two of the tracks: "More to Lose" and "Every Girl You've Ever Loved."

After playing the song "Something Beautiful," she told Parton she had another song called "More to Lose" — although she had not yet worked on it.

"She goes, 'All right, I see what you're doing. You got any hits?' And I'm like, 'I do actually.' She goes, 'Oh, really? What's it called?' And I had not written it yet," she confessed in the episode.

Cyrus finally shared "More to Lose" with the "Jolene" singer in January. But after sharing the track, Parton asked her again if she "got any more," leading her to write "Every Girl You've Ever Loved."