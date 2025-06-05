Miley Cyrus Throws Shade at Ex Liam Hemsworth in Message to Fan With Same Name
Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers — and she can also throw shade at her ex!
The famed singer appeared to hilariously snub her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, after a fan with the same first name as The Hunger Games actor asked Cyrus to sign a vinyl copy of her latest album, Something Beautiful.
Cyrus and Hemsworth finalized their divorce in 2020 after two years of marriage and a romantic relationship dating back 10 years.
Did Miley Cyrus Shade Liam Hemsworth?
The shady message was spotted after a fan shared a photo of the record in their hand after attending a meet-and-greet with the former Disney Channel star.
In large, black cursive print, the text displayed on the vinyl read, "the best Liam," above Cyrus' signature.
"Miley writing 'the Best Liam' on my vinyl," the fan captioned his post on X alongside a crying face emoji.
Miley Cyrus Declares Fan 'the Best Liam'
In a follow-up post, the same admirer of the "Party in the U.S.A." singer uploaded a photo of the two smiling beside one another at the event, with the signed record resting on the table between them.
"Me when I'm the best Liam," the fan joked, acknowledging his beaming smile in the picture.
Remember When Miley Cyrus Shaded Her Ex at the Grammys?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cyrus is no stranger to throwing digs at her ex-husband.
While performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February of last year, the 32-year-old ad-libbed a bit as she sang her hit song "Flowers" — which is believed to be about Hemsworth and won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the honorable awards show.
As she belted out the "I didn't wanna leave you," Cyrus noted, "but I did," before continuing with the lyrics.
"I didn't wanna fight" she sang, adding, "but we did," as the song went on, "started to cry but then remembered I..."
After a slight pause, Cyrus yelled, "just won my first Grammy!"
Upon watching the "Wrecking Ball" singer's performance on live television, fans took to social media to react to the iconic awards show moment.
"Miley Cyrus stood up there on stage and said 'f--- you Liam Hemsworth' with her whole chest, like that man should never show his face in L.A. again," one supporter of the Hannah Montana alum declared, as another admitted, "if I were Liam Hemsworth I would feel defeated for very good reason."
Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split
Cyrus has been open about her and Hemsworth's romantic demise on various occasions.
In 2020, the "Angels Like You" singer confessed to Howard Stern that she and Hemsworth — who had been together since the sage of 26 — didn't think they were "actually going to get married" before their Malibu home burned down in 2018.
"We had been engaged [at the time]," Cyrus explained. "I clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."