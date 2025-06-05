Miley Cyrus Throws Shade at Ex Liam Hemsworth in Message to Fan With Same Name

Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers — and she can also throw shade at her ex!

The famed singer appeared to hilariously snub her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, after a fan with the same first name as The Hunger Games actor asked Cyrus to sign a vinyl copy of her latest album, Something Beautiful.

Cyrus and Hemsworth finalized their divorce in 2020 after two years of marriage and a romantic relationship dating back 10 years.