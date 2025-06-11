Miley Cyrus 'Got Fired' From 'Hotel Transylvania' After Giving Ex Liam Hemsworth a Phallic Cake at Age 18

At the time, Cyrus was transitioning out of her role in Hannah Montana, and she struggled to strike a balance between her Disney persona and adult self.

"I was 18 — so yes, I was fine to work in a kids movie. But I'm not a kid," she said, noting the decision to fire her seemed "ridiculous."

"What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired for a p---- cake, was that they sell p---- cakes like for all bachelorettes," she added. "Like in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get p---- cakes, it's not that big of a deal. I thought, you know, this is like a very simple, not vulgar joke, this is silly. And you can do this for all bachelorette parties, they make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff."