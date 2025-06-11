Miley Cyrus 'Got Fired' From 'Hotel Transylvania' After Giving Ex Liam Hemsworth a Phallic Cake at Age 18
Miley Cyrus may have taken her "party in the U.S.A." a step too far.
The pop star, 32, admitted a phallic cake she gifted her ex Liam Hemsworth got her fired from her Hotel Transylvania role at age 18.
Miley Cyrus' Phallic Cake for Liam Hemsworth
"I, as a joke, got my boyfriend a p---- cake for his birthday and I got fired," Cyrus recounted to Monica Lewinsky on the Tuesday, June 10, episode of the "Reclaiming" podcast. "I was the lead actress in Hotel Transylvania, and they fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate, adult joke."
The photo of the star pretending to lick the dessert was leaked after the actress' backpack and camera were stolen at a party. The controversy led film executives to replace her with Selena Gomez on screen.
Miley Cyrus' Struggle to Separate From Her Disney Identity
At the time, Cyrus was transitioning out of her role in Hannah Montana, and she struggled to strike a balance between her Disney persona and adult self.
"I was 18 — so yes, I was fine to work in a kids movie. But I'm not a kid," she said, noting the decision to fire her seemed "ridiculous."
"What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired for a p---- cake, was that they sell p---- cakes like for all bachelorettes," she added. "Like in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get p---- cakes, it's not that big of a deal. I thought, you know, this is like a very simple, not vulgar joke, this is silly. And you can do this for all bachelorette parties, they make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff."
Cyrus had to stay very calculated in both her public and private life so that she didn't upset those who knew her from Disney.
"To be fired you know for regular things that girls my age — they go to bachelorette parties, and they go to Magic Mike shows," she continued. "But if I was at that time, you know, I wasn't someone that was appropriate for kids, even though that was in my personal life."
The musician wondered whether today's Disney Channel stars are held to the same strict standard of upstanding behavior.
"I don't know if we put our Disney kids on the pedestal the way that we used to, our teen stars," she questioned. "But I think that still movies can have consequences for their lead actor or actress doing things that don't align with the audience that the movie is made for."