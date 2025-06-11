or
Miley Cyrus 'Got Fired' From 'Hotel Transylvania' After Giving Ex Liam Hemsworth a Phallic Cake at Age 18

Photo of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA/TMZ

Miley Cyrus' scandalous birthday cake for Liam Hemsworth previously got her kicked out of a movie.

June 11 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Miley Cyrus may have taken her "party in the U.S.A." a step too far.

The pop star, 32, admitted a phallic cake she gifted her ex Liam Hemsworth got her fired from her Hotel Transylvania role at age 18.

Miley Cyrus' Phallic Cake for Liam Hemsworth

miley cyrus fired hotel transylvania liam hemsworth cake age
Source: TMZ

Miley Cyrus previously gave Liam Hemsworth an adult-themed cake for his birthday.

"I, as a joke, got my boyfriend a p---- cake for his birthday and I got fired," Cyrus recounted to Monica Lewinsky on the Tuesday, June 10, episode of the "Reclaiming" podcast. "I was the lead actress in Hotel Transylvania, and they fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate, adult joke."

The photo of the star pretending to lick the dessert was leaked after the actress' backpack and camera were stolen at a party. The controversy led film executives to replace her with Selena Gomez on screen.

Miley Cyrus' Struggle to Separate From Her Disney Identity

miley cyrus fired hotel transylvania liam hemsworth cake age
Source: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky/YouTube

Miley Cyrus went on Monica Lewinsky's podcast.

At the time, Cyrus was transitioning out of her role in Hannah Montana, and she struggled to strike a balance between her Disney persona and adult self.

"I was 18 — so yes, I was fine to work in a kids movie. But I'm not a kid," she said, noting the decision to fire her seemed "ridiculous."

"What felt ridiculous to me about getting fired for a p---- cake, was that they sell p---- cakes like for all bachelorettes," she added. "Like in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get p---- cakes, it's not that big of a deal. I thought, you know, this is like a very simple, not vulgar joke, this is silly. And you can do this for all bachelorette parties, they make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff."

miley cyrus fired hotel transylvania liam hemsworth cake age
Source: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky/YouTube

Miley Cyrus reflected on her Disney backround.

Cyrus had to stay very calculated in both her public and private life so that she didn't upset those who knew her from Disney.

"To be fired you know for regular things that girls my age — they go to bachelorette parties, and they go to Magic Mike shows," she continued. "But if I was at that time, you know, I wasn't someone that was appropriate for kids, even though that was in my personal life."

Source: Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky/YouTube

Miley Cyrus skyrocketed to fame through her role in Disney's 'Hannah Montana.'

The musician wondered whether today's Disney Channel stars are held to the same strict standard of upstanding behavior.

"I don't know if we put our Disney kids on the pedestal the way that we used to, our teen stars," she questioned. "But I think that still movies can have consequences for their lead actor or actress doing things that don't align with the audience that the movie is made for."

