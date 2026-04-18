Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Midriff in Flirty Red Tank and Mini Shorts: Photos

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Millie Bobby Brown turned heads in a summer-ready, skin-baring outfit. The Stranger Things star, 22, took advantage of a sunny day, posing in a flirty two-piece set in photos posted via Instagram on Friday, April 17.

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Millie Bobby Brown Flaunted Her Midriff

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Brown Bobby modeled the latest collection to her brand, Florence By Mills Fashion.

"🧺🍓🦞🌊," she captioned the post, tagging her brand, Florence By Mills Fashion. Brown rocked a fresh face look as she snapped a selfie in low-rise denim shorts, the buttons left intentionally undone to reveal her high-waisted bottoms. She paired the look with a coordinating top in the brand's strawberry shade, while her short brown hair fell in loose waves.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Millie Bobby Brown's Look

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown paired the coordinating set with low rise denim shorts.

"red is definitely your color mills ❤️," one admirer said in the comments section, while a second added, "I'm in love with this red outfit, it's so cute and comfortable! ❤️😍." "Every color suits you Millie, obsessed with you!" a third added. "Can't wait to see you on my screens again."

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Millie Bobby Brown Said Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' in 2025

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown starred on all five season of 'Stranger Things,' which premiered on Netflix in 2016.

It's been nearly four months since fans last saw Brown on screen, following the finale of Netflix's Stranger Things in December 2025. Brown starred as Eleven in the sci-fi hit, a young girl with powerful psychokinetic abilities, which she began playing at just 11 years old. She later reflected on what it was like to say goodbye to the series after nearly a decade with the cast, following its 2016 premiere. “I think everyone kept hyping it up, and I didn’t really know, like, how I was going to react. And then the night before the last table read, we didn’t know what was going to happen. Like nobody knew,” Brown recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that month, before admitting she “actually did know” how the show was going to end.

Millie Bobby Brown Snuck into 'Stranger Things' Writer's Room

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown joked that she snuck into the 'Stranger Things' writer's room and knew how the show was going to end.