Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Midriff in Flirty Red Tank and Mini Shorts: Photos
April 17 2026, Updated 8:42 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown turned heads in a summer-ready, skin-baring outfit.
The Stranger Things star, 22, took advantage of a sunny day, posing in a flirty two-piece set in photos posted via Instagram on Friday, April 17.
Millie Bobby Brown Flaunted Her Midriff
"🧺🍓🦞🌊," she captioned the post, tagging her brand, Florence By Mills Fashion.
Brown rocked a fresh face look as she snapped a selfie in low-rise denim shorts, the buttons left intentionally undone to reveal her high-waisted bottoms.
She paired the look with a coordinating top in the brand's strawberry shade, while her short brown hair fell in loose waves.
Fans Were Obsessed With Millie Bobby Brown's Look
"red is definitely your color mills ❤️," one admirer said in the comments section, while a second added, "I'm in love with this red outfit, it's so cute and comfortable! ❤️😍."
"Every color suits you Millie, obsessed with you!" a third added. "Can't wait to see you on my screens again."
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Millie Bobby Brown Said Goodbye to 'Stranger Things' in 2025
It's been nearly four months since fans last saw Brown on screen, following the finale of Netflix's Stranger Things in December 2025.
Brown starred as Eleven in the sci-fi hit, a young girl with powerful psychokinetic abilities, which she began playing at just 11 years old. She later reflected on what it was like to say goodbye to the series after nearly a decade with the cast, following its 2016 premiere.
“I think everyone kept hyping it up, and I didn’t really know, like, how I was going to react. And then the night before the last table read, we didn’t know what was going to happen. Like nobody knew,” Brown recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that month, before admitting she “actually did know” how the show was going to end.
Millie Bobby Brown Snuck into 'Stranger Things' Writer's Room
“I snuck into the writer’s room and I saw this really big whiteboard with all of the endings on it,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “And I was just like, ‘Ah-ah-ah-ah, so much to process.’ And so I knew. But the night before the cold read, no one knew anything.”
Brown revealed that she and costar Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, spent their last days on set personalizing 30 friendship bracelets for the cast.
“It was just a really wholesome day. Like, we didn’t sit at a table. We sat on couches, and we just cried for basically two hours straight,” she recalled.
Season 5 of Stranger Things achieved Netflix’s best English-language series debut ever, drawing 59.6 million views in five days. In addition, all four previous seasons simultaneously entered the Netflix Top 10.