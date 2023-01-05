'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Confirms He's Gay In TikTok Video — Watch!

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp confirmed he's gay in a new TikTok video, which was shared on Thursday, January 5.

In the clip, the actor, 18, is laying on his bed as he mimics a voice that says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" the message reads.