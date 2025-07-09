Millie Bobby Brown Glows in Makeup-Free Selfies While Rocking Taylor Swift Eras Tour Sweatshirt
Loving the skin she's in! Millie Bobby Brown showed off her fresh and natural complexion in a makeup-free selfie while reminding fans how she's a huge Taylor Swift fan.
Brown, 21, wore two under eye gel masks and a pop of lipstick in the snapshots, which were taken in a makeup chair while on set of a new project.
Millie Bobby Brown Looked Stunning Without Makeup
The Enola Holmes star's skin only showed a few slight blotches, as she's been highly open in the past about her battle with acne.
"Just a girl w/ her on-set faves," Brown wrote in the caption while noting to fans that her Florence by Mills beauty produces were currently on sale at Ulta Beauty.
Fans were impressed about how Brown is so refreshingly open about her skin issues.
"I love it when Millie shows what her face really looks like, that way she shows that everyone has pimples and blackheads," one person wrote, while a second told the actress, "Thanks to you and Florence I started to accept my skin. Love you so much."
Fans Cheered How Millie Bobby Brown Is a Massive Taylor Swift Fan
Brown wore a grey Eras Tour sweatshirt in the selfie, which caught the attention of many followers.
"Taylor Swift merch spotted!!!" one fan wrote, while a second added, "Taylor sweatshirt yessss!!!"
A third person gushed, "Love the Taylor crewneck."
Brown raved over being a "hardcore" Swiftie during a March 2024 TV talk show appearance.
"I love Taylor Swift. I went to the Eras Tour, and it was the most amazing experience. The fans there are the same as me. We love her that much," she revealed.
Brown also shared how she melted when Swift played one of her favorite songs.
"When I went to my show, I went to Ohio. I flew there solely for Taylor, and she played 'Evermore,' and I collapsed to the ground. It was pretty crazy, but it was an amazing experience," she added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Millie Bobby Brown Has Been Candid About Her Skin Issues
Fans have watched Brown grow up, as she was only 12 years old when Stranger Things premiered in 2016. She battled acne and other skin issues throughout her teen years in a very public way.
In 2018, she started the hashtag #embraceyourface to encourage other girls to feel comfortable with the state of their skin. That same year, Brown revealed that she named one of her pimples after her Stranger Things costar Sadie Sink.
"I'm human, I am a teenager," The Electric State star said in an Instagram Story in May 2018. "I make mistakes, I get pimples, I get irritated by small things. I get hurt, I have emotions, I have feelings ... I do get the occasional pimple, and that's okay to be like that,"
Millie Bobby Brown Wants Others to Love Their Skin
Brown launched her beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in August 2019 when she was 15 years old.
“My journey with acne is something very personal to me,” she wrote on the Florence by Mills Instagram page in 2024. “We all deserve to feel confident and comfortable in our own skin and I hope by sharing my experience, you feel inspired to embrace your skin and love it no matter what stage it’s in!”