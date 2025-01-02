Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Looks Decades Older in New Photo
Millie Bobby Brown has no problem standing up for herself!
Earlier this week, the actress posted a few selfies on Instagram to show off her mini Louis Vuitton purse, but countless social media users left rude remarks in the comments section to insult her appearance and claim she looks years older than she is.
"U look 35 what happened??" one person commented on the Monday, December 30, upload, while another wrote, "Millie’s google history: 'How to look 65 when you are 16.'"
"She looks 40, [what do you mean], honestly no hating," a third penned.
While a slew of her Instagram followers quickly came to the British beauty's defense, Brown, 20, simply laughed off the responses.
"Women grow!!! Not sorry about it :)," she wrote on her Instagram Story, hinting how many fans still see her as a young teen from when she first became an overnight sensation due to Stranger Things' Season 1, which came out in 2016.
Brown has candidly discussed the stress of growing up in the public eye, noting a few years ago to MTV, "I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up."
The Enola Holmes lead noted people are often quick to judge the clothes she wears, spilling, "I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they're like, 'She looks 50.'"
"No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that," Brown explained.
In a 2022 podcast interview, the Emmy nominee admitted the public began to sexualize her at a young age, but that increased after she became a legal adult.
"I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18," she shared. "[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age."
"It’s gross," Brown declared. "I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever."
The Florence by Mills fashion designer brought up an incident from when she was 16 as an example, recalling how people "crucified" her for showing skin at an awards show.
"I thought ‘My, is this really what we’re talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the award show,'” she said of the unneccssary drama.