NEWS Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Hits Back at Haters Who Claim She Looks Decades Older in New Photo Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight since before she was even a teenager.

Millie Bobby Brown has no problem standing up for herself! Earlier this week, the actress posted a few selfies on Instagram to show off her mini Louis Vuitton purse, but countless social media users left rude remarks in the comments section to insult her appearance and claim she looks years older than she is.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @milliebobbybrown/instagram Millie Bobby Brown's latest selfie had Instagram users claiming she looked twice her age.

Article continues below advertisement

"U look 35 what happened??" one person commented on the Monday, December 30, upload, while another wrote, "Millie’s google history: 'How to look 65 when you are 16.'" "She looks 40, [what do you mean], honestly no hating," a third penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The actress hit back at the online trolls by writing, 'Women grow.'

Article continues below advertisement

While a slew of her Instagram followers quickly came to the British beauty's defense, Brown, 20, simply laughed off the responses. "Women grow!!! Not sorry about it :)," she wrote on her Instagram Story, hinting how many fans still see her as a young teen from when she first became an overnight sensation due to Stranger Things' Season 1, which came out in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Brown has candidly discussed the stress of growing up in the public eye, noting a few years ago to MTV, "I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Brown became famous when 'Stranger Things' debuted back in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

The Enola Holmes lead noted people are often quick to judge the clothes she wears, spilling, "I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they're like, 'She looks 50.'" "No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that," Brown explained.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2022 podcast interview, the Emmy nominee admitted the public began to sexualize her at a young age, but that increased after she became a legal adult. "I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18," she shared. "[I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The British star married Jake Bongiovi, 22, last year.