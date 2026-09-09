Millie Bobby Brown Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby Girl During Family Getaway to Italy: Photos
Sept. 9 2026, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a rare look at her baby daughter while sharing moments from a family vacation in Italy with husband Jake Bongiovi.
"Different in the Dolomites @sansonnea.family," Brown captioned her Instagram carousel on September 7.
Millie Carried Her Daughter Across a Rustic Bridge
The first video showed Brown carrying the little girl on her hip while walking alongside Bongiovi across a rustic wooden bridge. Both parents appeared to be leading alpacas or llamas by their leads as they made their way across.
The young girl wore a white onesie, with her hair styled in a small bun. The Stranger Things star kept her daughter close against her as they walked, while Bongiovi stayed beside them with one of the animals.
The Dolomites Provided a Breathtaking Setting
Brown's carousel also captured the dramatic setting surrounding the family's stay in northern Italy.
One photograph showed sweeping views of the Dolomites, with towering, sharply formed peaks stretching beneath a clear sky. Another image framed the landscape through a resort window, showing the green valley and distant mountains.
The scenery gave the getaway a distinctly rural feel, far removed from the usual celebrity vacation imagery.
Brown and Bongiovi Enjoyed Some Time in the Sun
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The pictures also featured relaxed shots of Brown and Bongiovi enjoying their surroundings.
The Damsel lead posed outdoors wearing a white tank top emblazoned with "Italia" across the front, paired with brown bikini bottoms.
Bongiovi appeared in a separate photograph, shirtless as he relaxed on an outdoor patio and took in the Italian sunshine.
Eggs and Ducks Added to the Getaway
The family's surroundings also became part of Brown's visual diary.
One close-up showed a decorative bowl filled with fresh eggs. Another short clip featured ducks wandering through green grass and wildflowers around the property.
Brown and Bongiovi Have Kept Their Daughter's Life Private
Brown and Bongiovi have deliberately kept their daughter out of the public eye.
The couple adopted the little girl in August 2025 and announced the news with a joint Instagram post.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."
The couple have not publicly revealed their daughter's name and have generally avoided showing her face online.
One thing they've not kept private, however, is their intention to grow their brood.
"I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future," she previously shared.