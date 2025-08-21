or
Millie Bobby Brown, 21, and Husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, Adopt Their First Child: See Their Sweet Announcement

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have officially welcomed their first child via adoption.

Profile Image

Aug. 21 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are parents!

The Stranger Things star and her husband announced via a joint Instagram post on Thursday, August 21, that they had adopted their first child, a little girl.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple wrote in a social media graphic.

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Welcome a Baby Girl

Image of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced the arrival of their daughter via Instagram on Thursday, August 21.
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced the arrival of their daughter via Instagram on Thursday, August 21.

The statement sweetly added, "and then there were three," before it was signed off with "love" by Brown and Bongiovi.

Brown and the handsome son of famed musician Jon Bon Jovi have always been full of surprises, as they shocked fans by secretly getting married in May 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown Has Always 'Wanted to Be a Mom'

Image of Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot during a private wedding ceremony in May 2024.
Source: MEGA

Mille Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot during a private wedding ceremony in May 2024.

Brown has been open about her desire to become a mom.

During a guest appearance on an episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett's "SmartLess" podcast back in March, Brown admitted she was eager to start a family with Bongiovi.

Image of Millie Bobby Brown always dreamed of becoming a mom.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown always dreamed of becoming a mom.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," the Enola Holmes actress confessed. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

"And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," she explained.

Millie Bobby Brown Wants a 'Big Family' With Jake Bongiovi

Image of Jake Bongiovi wanted him and Millie Bobby Brown to get married before having kids.
Source: MEGA

Jake Bongiovi wanted him and Millie Bobby Brown to get married before having kids.

Brown said her husband didn't want the duo to become parents until they had tied the knot, however.

"It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing," she noted.

The Electric State star even hinted at wanting to adopt while discussing how many kids she hopes to have with Bongiovi.

"And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting," she said at the time.

