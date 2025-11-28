Who Is Millie Bobby Brown's Husband? 7 Things to Know About Jake Bongiovi

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Bongiovi Is the Son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

Source: MEGA Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown have been married for over a year.

Millie Bobby Brown is a loving wife to her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley was born in New Jersey on May 7, 2002. He has three older siblings: Romeo, Stephanie and Jesse.

Jake Bongiovi Was an Athlete in High School

Source: MEGA Jake Bongiovi dropped out of college after his first year to pursue acting.

Brown's husband graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School before going to The Pennington School, where he played football. In a 2020 post, he confirmed he had decided to attend Syracuse University that fall. "And they said it was impossible," he wrote in the caption. However, Bongiovi dropped out after his first year to pursue an acting career.

Jake Bongiovi Is a Model and Actor

Source: @jakebongiovi/Instagram Jake Bongiovi made his acting debut in 2024.

Bongiovi is currently signed to William Morris Endeavor and IMG Models. In addition to modeling, he has also launched a career as an actor following his acting debut in the 2024 film Sweethearts. He was also tapped to play a role in Rockbottom, which was also released in 2024. In December 2024, Bongiovi officially joined the cast of Maude Apatow's directorial debut, Poetic License, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6.

Jake Bongiovi Met Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram

Source: @jakebongiovi/Instagram Jake Bongiovi called Millie Bobby Brown his BFF.'

The Godzilla vs. Kong actress first appeared on Bongiovi's Instagram page in June 2021, when he shared a selfie alongside the caption, "bff <3." In an interview promoting Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, Brown responded to one of the most-searched questions on Google under her name: "How did millie bobby brown and jake bongiovi meet." "We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" she said. In August 2023, the Damsel actress opened up about how she knew Bongiovi was "The One." "After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side," she told The Sunday Times. "You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with." Brown added, "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn't really have to do much thinking."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Announced Their Engagement in April 2023

Source: @jakebongiovi/Instagram Jake Bongiovi shared a sweet post to mark their engagement.

In an April 2023 Instagram post, Brown confirmed Bongiovi had popped the question to her after a few years of dating. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she captioned the post, which referenced Taylor Swift's hit song "Lover." According to Brown, her now-husband proposed with one of her mother's rings. "I've always loved that ring, it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake," she told The Sunday Times. "They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Have Married Twice

Source: @jakebongiovi/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown said Jake Bongiovi is her 'partner for life.'

According to People, Bongiovi and Brown exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in May 2024. A source also told The Sun, "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." In October 2024, they shared photos from a larger second celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy. Her Stranger Things costar Matthew Modine officiated the wedding.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Adopted Their First Daughter Together

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown have shared rare glimpses of their baby girl.