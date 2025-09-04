NEWS Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Assets in Steamy Love Core Pajama Set: See Photos Source: MEGA; @milliebobbybrown/Instagram 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a sneak peek inside her bedroom wardrobe and posed in a sultry two-piece maroon pajama set. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a sneak peek inside her bedroom wardrobe. The Stranger Things actress, 21, showed off her assets in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 4, stripping down to her pajamas to promote a new Florence by Mills fashion collection. “cherry-picked just for you 🍒@florencebymillsfashion,” she captioned the glam video.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Stripped Down to Her Pajamas

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown modeled a new piece from her clothing line.

The Damsel star modeled a two-piece maroon pajama set for her latest upload. In the video, Brown sported a fresh face and loose blonde waves as she showed off the intricate details in the tank top’s design, featuring a lace-lined neckline and dainty bows. Meanwhile, the micro shorts hugged her hips and featured a high waist style. “I am obsessed. This fabric, like butter, it’s got this kind of sweater-knit material-feel, I love the girly details,” she told her followers. “I can sleep in this, I feel so comfortable. Full coverage but still warm and cozy. I love this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Obsessed With Millie Bobby Brown's Look

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Fans loved Millie Bobby Brown's latest look.

Fans were obsessed with the look and took to the comments section to share their adoration for the Florence by Mills owner. “this colour looks BEAUTIFUL ON YOU!!! you can pull literally anything off i adore you mills 💜💜💜,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “I love your girlie details.” “its giving love core 🤭🍒🫶,” the brand commented from its official account. “our sweetest collection yet 🍒💋❤️.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Recently Became a Mother

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi recently welcomed their first child.

Brown’s sultry pajama moment comes weeks after she revealed that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, had adopted their first child together. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they wrote in a joint post, announcing the baby girl’s arrival. “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Millie Bobby Brown Opened Up About Motherhood

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bonjovi tied the knot in 2024.