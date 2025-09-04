Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Assets in Steamy Love Core Pajama Set: See Photos
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a sneak peek inside her bedroom wardrobe.
The Stranger Things actress, 21, showed off her assets in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 4, stripping down to her pajamas to promote a new Florence by Mills fashion collection.
“cherry-picked just for you 🍒@florencebymillsfashion,” she captioned the glam video.
Millie Bobby Brown Stripped Down to Her Pajamas
The Damsel star modeled a two-piece maroon pajama set for her latest upload. In the video, Brown sported a fresh face and loose blonde waves as she showed off the intricate details in the tank top’s design, featuring a lace-lined neckline and dainty bows. Meanwhile, the micro shorts hugged her hips and featured a high waist style.
“I am obsessed. This fabric, like butter, it’s got this kind of sweater-knit material-feel, I love the girly details,” she told her followers. “I can sleep in this, I feel so comfortable. Full coverage but still warm and cozy. I love this.”
Fans Were Obsessed With Millie Bobby Brown's Look
Fans were obsessed with the look and took to the comments section to share their adoration for the Florence by Mills owner.
“this colour looks BEAUTIFUL ON YOU!!! you can pull literally anything off i adore you mills 💜💜💜,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “I love your girlie details.”
“its giving love core 🤭🍒🫶,” the brand commented from its official account. “our sweetest collection yet 🍒💋❤️.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Millie Bobby Brown Recently Became a Mother
Brown’s sultry pajama moment comes weeks after she revealed that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, had adopted their first child together.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they wrote in a joint post, announcing the baby girl’s arrival. “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Millie Bobby Brown Opened Up About Motherhood
Brown and Bongiovi, 23, secretly tied the knot in May 2024. Since then, the actress has been open about her desire to start a family.
"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," the Enola Holmes actress explained during a March appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast. "Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."
She added, "And my nan, my grandmother, was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."