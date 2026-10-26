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Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Midriff in Low-Rise Pajamas: Photos

Composite photo of Millie Bobby Brown.
Source: MEGA; @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Sleepwear can be just as stylish as a red carpet ensemble!

Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

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Millie Bobby Brown is bringing a little glamour to bedtime!

The Stranger Things star, 22, showed off her midriff in a playful pajama set from her clothing brand, Florence by Mills Fashion, proving that sleepwear can be just as stylish as a red carpet ensemble.

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Source: INSTAGRAM

Millie Bobby Brown is giving the cozy ensemble a flirty twist.

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Image of Millie giving us a sneak peek of another set of pajamas from her fashion line.
Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a sneak peek of another set of pajamas from her fashion line.

"Already getting cozy for the holidays with our new @florencebymillsfashion gift guide!!" she captioned the post. "Matching pjs and gifts for everyone on your list."

The actress gave the cozy, purple ensemble a flirty twist, showing off her toned stomach as she posed for the camera. The Enola Holmes actress embraced a relaxed yet fashionable aesthetic in the matching sleepwear set, which featured festive gummy bears, as the low-rise pants sat beneath her waist, while the cropped top highlighted her midriff.

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Fans Gush Over Millie Bobby Brown's New Pajamas

Image of the actress pajamas and fans were quick to compliment the playful outfit.
Source: @FLORENCEBYMILLSFASHION/INSTAGRAM

Fans were quick to compliment the playful outfit.

The cute content offered another glimpse at the actress' growing fashion business, with fans quickly complimenting her playful outfit.

"I’m so obsessed with this new collection omg!🫶," one admirer commented.

"So cute!!! And cozy !! 😻♥️🤍," another wrote.

A third fan praised the look, calling it "It's the perfect pair of pajamas🎄💜."

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Millie Bobby Brown Continues Expanding Her Fashion Brand

Image of Millie's first time showing off her sleepwear collection.
Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

This isn't Millie Bobby Brown's first time showing off her sleepwear collection.

The pajama photos weren't Brown's first time showing off her sleepwear collection.

In September 2025, the actress modeled a cherry-red pajama set featuring a cropped top and matching shorts with lace detailing.

"This is the first time we have been able to sell our intimates as a set," she explained in an Instagram video.

"It was in high demand so we listened and we're very happy to give this to you guys," Brown continued.

The entrepreneur also praised the material, telling followers, "This fabric feels like butter."

Her Florence by Mills brand, which began as a beauty line in 2019, has since expanded into clothing and accessories.

Millie Bobby Brown Shares Several Cozy Looks for the Holidays

Image of Millie Bobby Brown is definitely getting ready for the holidays!
Source: @MILLIEBOBBYBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Millie Bobby Brown is definitely getting ready for the holidays!

More recently, Brown showcased another set of pajamas from her fashion line, modeling a green camisole and matching micro shorts decorated with festive gingerbread designs.

The holiday-inspired outfit was part of her brand's Daze Off Sleep Set collection.

As OK! previously reported, Brown has frequently modeled pieces from her clothing line, including revealing pajamas and casual outfits.

Whether she's wearing cherry-print sleepwear or getting ready for the holidays, the actress continues to incorporate her personal style into her growing fashion business.

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