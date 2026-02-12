Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Toned Abs in Skimpy Sports Bra: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for spring! The actress, 21, sizzled in a busty green sports bra, sweat shorts and a matching cardigan from her brand, Florence by Mills, in photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, February 12. Brown accessorized with white sunglasses, tiny hoop earrings and a thin necklace as she stuck her tongue out for a playful selfie.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown launched a new color for Florence by Mills.

She contrasted her athleisure look with a pair of pointy white stilettos and scrunched-up socks. The Enola Holmes star posed for a series of snaps on the tennis court and in front of a lemonade stand while debuting a new color for her clothing company. “Now serving my newest shade… citrine 🎾🍋🍋‍🟩🟩 @florencebymillsfashion,” she wrote.

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown is the creator of Florence by Mills.

A few weeks prior, on January 22, Brown went braless in a matching cherry-print pajama tank top and flowing shorts. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and clipped white angel wings to her back. “Where art thou? 💘🏹@florencebymillsfashion,” the star captioned her Instagram carousel. Influencer Tana Mongeau commented, “My actual angel 🤍.”

Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on 'Stranger Things' Ending

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown was happy with the way 'Stranger Things' ended.

Brown concluded her role as Eleven in Stranger Things this past December, when the Season 5 finale aired. “As a young girl, I couldn’t find my inner voice, and I could relate to Eleven in that way,” she expressed in a January 6 interview. “I think this season she is able to find her voice and make a decision that’s far greater than any she’s ever made before.” The British actress called the series’ epic conclusion “so beautiful and cathartic” and something she wanted for a “very long time.” “I just think it’s incredibly important that it all ends for her, and the suffering and the pain end,” she explained of her character’s storyline.

Millie Bobby Brown Says Raising a Daughter Is an 'Amazing Journey'

Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram Millie Bobby Brown adopted a daughter.