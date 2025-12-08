or
Millie Bobby Brown Turns Heads in Bold, Skin-Tight See-Through Mesh Look During Latest TV Appearance: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown turned heads in a bold, skin-tight see-through mesh dress during her latest appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Dec. 8 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown commanded attention in a skin-tight mesh look during her latest television appearance.

The Stranger Things actress, 21, turned heads in a body-hugging jumpsuit as she co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, December 7. The off-the-shoulder piece featured a sultry pointelle-knit design that created a subtle see-through effect.

She finished the look with sleek pointed-toe stilettos and a cinched belt that highlighted her tiny waist.

Millie Bobby Brown Turned Heads in a See-Through Jumpsuit

Brown is best known for her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things, a character she began playing at just 11 years old. During the segment, the U.K. native reflected on saying goodbye to Hawkins as the series rolled out Volume 1 of its fifth and final season on November 26.

“I think everyone kept hyping it up and I didn’t really know, like, how I was going to react. And then the night before the last table read, we didn’t know what was going to happen. Like nobody knew,” Brown recalled, before admitting she “actually did know” how the show was going to end.

Millie Bobby Brown Knows the Ending of 'Stranger Things'

“I snuck into the writer’s room and I saw this really big whiteboard with all of the endings on it,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “And I was just like, ‘Ah-ah-ah-ah, so much to process.’ And so I knew. But the night before the cold read, no one knew anything.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Made Friendship Bracelets

Brown shared that she and her costar Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, spent their final days on set crafting 30 personalized friendship bracelets for the cast. Each bracelet featured charms chosen to match its recipient’s personality, which they handed out before the final cold read of the script.

“It was just a really wholesome day. Like, we didn’t sit at a table. We sat on couches, and we just cried for basically two hours straight,” she recalled.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Broke Records

Season 5 of Stranger Things achieved Netflix’s best English-language series debut ever, drawing 59.6 million views in five days. In addition, all four previous seasons simultaneously entered the Netflix Top 10.

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” read an official plot synopsis. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

