Who Will Die in 'Stranger Things' Season 5? The Netflix Series' 'Most Violent Death' Explained

Who Is Most Likely to Die in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Source: NETFLIX 'Stranger Things' viewers began buzzing about the possibility of a major character dying in the series' final season.

What Have the Duffer Brothers Revealed About Potential Deaths in 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Source: NETFLIX 'Stranger Things' Season 5's Volume 1 debuted on November 26.

The Duffer Brothers subtly addressed the buzz in an interview with Variety following the airing of Volume 1. When asked if they prepared a "big death" in the fifth and final season, Ross explained, "Once we decided we knew we wanted to do the Will power stuff this season, we knew that that's how we had to end Volume 1. So there's the low point of all the kids being taken, but the high point of Will has these powers. That was always the discussion. Vecna taking these children was the low point we needed for the end of Volume 1." Matt also addressed whether Volume 2 will get bloodier, noting, "I've said this before: The show is not Game of Thrones. I'm hoping it surprises people. But there's no Red Wedding, if that's what you're asking. That would be depressing."

Have Any Main Characters Previously Come Close to Dying in 'Stranger Things'?

Source: NETFLIX Volume 1 has four episodes.

In addition to Jim Hopper, several characters have also had brushes with death. The members of the Wheeler family had near-death experiences when the Demogorgon kidnapped Holly. Eleven, Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) all came close to dying several times throughout the series. In Season 4, Max Mayfield was left in a coma after Vecna attacked her. So far, the characters who have died in the first four seasons of Stranger Things are Shannon Purser's Barb, Sean Astin's Bob in Season 2, Dacre Montgomery's Billy in Season 3 and Joseph Quinn's Eddie in Season 4.

When Will the Last Two Volumes of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Be Released?

Source: NETFLIX The finale will air before the new year.