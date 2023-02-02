'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Heather Altman Reveals What Makes Her Marriage To Josh Work: 'We Never Take Ourselves Too Seriously'

The Bravo star spoke exclusively with OK! about the latest season of one of the network's most successful shows, co-listing with pal Tracy Tutor and how she keeps her marriage to the the Altman Brothers cofounder spicy while navigating booming careers.

"It's the most exciting thing ever," Heather said of the show's continuously high ratings. "We are real estate agents. The fact that people want to tune in and watch us do what we love doing is just so much fun."