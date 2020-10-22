Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor isn’t one of the top agents at Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills for nothing. The realtor admits she has a competitive streak that comes out hard and fast at work, especially when she’s going up against her male colleagues.

As she told Luxe Life With Derek Z, “I give 110% in every listing appointment that I walk into — and I get pissed when I lose it.”

It’s definitely the men’s club that gets her most steamed, however. “You know, there are a lot of days where I go up against the boys on something and I lose it and it’s a tough pill to swallow, but I get up and I move on,” she said. “I will say, I wonder who I went up against.”

Tutor goes on to explain that out of her last 10 listing appointments, she landed eight of them, which caused her to wonder what made her lose her most recent one. She surmised it might have been one of the “boys,” who are featured on the hit Bravo reality show.

“I bet Josh Altman interviewed for it, that little stinker,” she guessed. “And sure enough, he did! And my pricing was a little bit lower and a little more aggressive than his. So, he beat me to it.”

Although Tutor admits her competitive side feels the sting, she still is gracious enough to admit it’s OK in this win-some, lose-some game. To Altman, she says, “You know, good for him.”

Tutor’s willingness to go against the guys and compete in a big way in the business sphere is a value she’s clearly handing down to her daughter, Scarlett, who at the tender age of 12 years old has already started her own company. The preteen has launched SB Bridle Bites, which offers gourmet, adorably decorated, pet treats for horses and dogs. The budding entrepreneur shows off her wares on a dedicated Instagram account, which her mom (of course) occasionally touts on her own social media.