'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Tracy Tutor Teases Potential 'RHOBH' Casting: 'I Would Take Those Girls To The Mat'
Tracy Tutor never shies away from a challenge.
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star conquered Beverly Hills real estate, the world of reality television and a successful zero sugar wine line — but how would she fair in the world of The Real Housewives?
Tutor dishes exclusively with OK! about the possibility of joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, helping Josh Flagg through his divorce from Bobby Boyd and joining forces with Heather Altman for their first co-listing together.
"I would take those girls to the mat," the blonde beauty says of potentially joining the West Coast franchise. "I know almost all of them with the exception of Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. They put on a damn good TV show, but I think I could bring a little heat. I'm not gonna lie."
In the meantime, Tutor continues to star in the hit Bravo real estate series, which she joined in it's tenth season, alongside close friends Flagg and Josh Altman. During Season 14, the mother-of-two found herself helping the 37-year-old lick his wounds following his breakup with his husband of nearly five years.
"I've definitely been a resource for him as someone that's a little bit older and obviously went through a pretty traumatic divorce myself," she explains of her 13-year marriage to Jason Maltas, which ended in February 2018.
"It was really tough in the beginning because it smacked him in the face a little bit," Tutor says of Flagg's divorce. "I think he thought it was going to be like, 'let's just like meet for lunch, have some branzino and sign off!' But I'm like, 'that's just not the way a divorce plays out.'"
The newly single real estate broker got intense backlash for moving on so quickly with new boyfriend Andrew Beyer just months after the split from Boyd — something Tutor feels was unfair since it was such a big leap of faith.
"It's part of the reason why he's so endearing," the Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word author dishes. "But you also want to take care of him a little bit because he's kind of an open book in that way."
"He was obviously done with his marriage and was very clear about that," Tutor admits about her bestie. "Then he just opened his heart back up again and fell madly in love with Andrew. But I was terrified for him because it was so soon and so fresh."
In the first few episodes of the latest season, Tutor and and her fellow female agent joined forces to sell a luxurious Los Angeles estate together, which the 47-year-old felt was an empowering move.
"We actually had a really good time," she admits of selling the property with the 38-year-old. "I've always been a big supporter of women in business. I'm like, 'wear your crown baby and I will fix it for you!' I think so often women tear each other down instead of building each other up, so it was really important."
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.