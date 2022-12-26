'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg Reveals What Sets His Show Apart From 'Selling Sunset': 'We Have Real Estate Licenses'

"I'm very happy about it obviously," the broker said of the franchises' growing audience after more than a decade on the air. "It's very peculiar though, isn't it? We're on season 14, but you know, this is probably our 15th year filming. I always thought, Seinfeld only lasted like eight seasons. I don't know how we made it this far."

With so many similar shows flooding networks and streaming services, Flagg feels there is one major difference between his fellow agents and ones he's seen on other reality series. "We have real estate licenses," he says bluntly.