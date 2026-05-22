Mindy Kaling Makes Rare Comment About 'Office' Costar B.J. Novak 20 Years After Sparking Baby Daddy Speculation

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Mindy Kaling addressed speculation that her Office costar B.J. Novak is the father of her three children in a new interview. The actress, 46, called him "family" when she talked to Bustle about her relationship with the man she dated from 2004-2007, in an interview published Tuesday, May 19. Amongst her office decorations are a “Never Complain, Never Explain” embroidered photo, which is a gift from Novak, also 46, along with photos of her kids, Katherine aka Kit, 8, Spencer, 5, and Anne, 2, and a selfie of Kaling and Novak.

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Mindy Kaling Has Kept Her Three Children's Faces Private

Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling revealed that she does not share the faces of her children publicly.

In the interview, she noted that she does not share her children's faces publicly. "He really is in our family, and I love talking about him because my kids adore him, and he’s such a huge part of our life," she said. "But I also know that it gives people a lot of ideas. If I was just watching it from the outside, I would have the same questions and the same reactions.” She's not dating anyone now, she told Bustle, but admitted that she's not “actively searching for that person.”

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Mindy Kaling Has Continued to Keep Mum on Kids' Father

Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling plans to share the identity of her children's father when they are older.

Kaling explained, “I obviously have eyes and ears, and if there was someone that I had a crush on, of course I would react to that, but right now, there is not anyone out there. It is crazy for someone like me, who only wrote about the pursuit of romance for so much of my life, to be very happy and content without a partner.” For now, she refuses to reveal the identity of her children's father. “The ramifications are so immediate for them that I just want to make sure that however I talk about it is in a way that really respects their privacy,” Kaling told Bustle.

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Mindy Kaling Called Her Desire to Have Children 'a Mystery'

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Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling called her desire to have children 'one of the biggest mysteries in my life.'

Becoming a single mom “felt really crazy,” she said. "It's one of the biggest mysteries in my life, this fervent knowledge that I knew I had to have kids that was not based on any real love of children,” she said. “B.J., for instance, he’s always been a kid person. He has a brother who’s 13 years younger than him, and he loved his little brother and just always has been a kid person. It’s such a deep mystery why I needed to do it.” Her mother dying of pancreatic cancer in 2012 amped up her desire to become a mother. “It was one of those things where it was not cerebral at all," Kaling said. 'It was just a decision that was completely moved by my soul.”

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Mindy Kaling Isn't Pining for Marriage

Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling said single motherhood has "been enormously challenging."

Single motherhood isn't easy. Solo parenting “been enormously challenging, but I’m so lucky because I waited till I was older, and I have more resources," Kaling said. "I have an incredible nanny. My dad and stepmom are a huge part of my kids’ lives. It’s been so much better than I ever thought it would be.” But she's not looking for marriage, or her goal of writing for Saturday Night Live, or being a cast member. “That’s interesting," she said. "Those things could happen, but I think I don’t necessarily need them anymore, maybe, which is a nice feeling.”

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's 2025 Take