Mindy Kaling Details Painful Trauma of Body Image Struggles Starting at Age 12

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Mindy Kaling is addressing the discourse surrounding her dramatic slimdown, opening up about the young age at which her body image concerns began. "I think we all think it's weird when public figures lose weight, because we want this perfectly consistent narrative of their lives," Kaling, 46, said during a Wednesday, May 27, appearance on The View. "But I have wanted to lose weight since I was 12 years old.

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"I have wanted to lose weight since I was 12 years old."



Mindy Kaling speaks out on the comments she received about her weight loss after she graced the cover of 'Bustle': "I'm a single mom of three kids... I need to live." pic.twitter.com/7EO4LDoLL4 — The View (@TheView) May 27, 2026 Source: TheView/X Mindy Kaling made an appearance on 'The View' on May 27.

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Mindy Kaling Admitted Her Weight Loss Can Feel Like a 'Betrayal'

Source: The View/X Mindy Kaling revealed that she was surprised at the response to her weight loss.

The Office actress admitted that she was taken aback by the response to her weight loss, telling the panel of hosts, "I’ve been writing jokes about diet and body image for 20 years now. So when people are surprised or shocked that I wanted to lose weight, I’m like how is this news? This has been part of my personality since the Clinton Administration.” She did, however, acknowledge that it can feel like a "betrayal" when someone you're used to seeing in a "certain way" suddenly looks "completely different."

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Mindy Kaling 'Needs to Live' for Her 3 Children

Source: The View/YouTube Mindy Kaling is a proud mother of three children, but has never publicly disclosed their father.

The actress revealed her structured health regimen, which includes seeing a trainer three times a week and being selective with what she eats. "I'm 46, I'm a single mom of three kids. My mom died young of cancer and both my parents have diabetes," she said of what motivates her to maintain a healthy lifestyle. "I need to live. The kids need me."

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Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling is committed to her healthy lifestyle, using her children as her motivation.

Kaling is a mother of three children: Katherine “Kit,” 8, Spencer, 5, and Anne, 2. The sitcom actress has kept her children's father's identity out of the public eye. The Wrinkle in Time star graced the cover of Bustle earlier this month, discussing her weight loss over the years and how her motivations have changed.

Mindy Kaling Started 'Makeshift' Diet in High School

Source: MEGA Mindy Kaling would only eat half of what was on her plate in high school as a part of her 'makeshift' diet.