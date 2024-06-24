OK Magazine
Mindy Kaling Secretly Gave Birth to Her Third Child, Daughter Anne, in February: Photo

mindy kaling baby
Source: @mindykaling/instagram
By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Mindy Kaling celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday, June 24, by revealing she quietly welcomed her third child a few months ago!

The actress shared the exciting news in an Instagram post that featured her newborn daughter and her two other kids, daughter Katherine, 6, and son Spencer, 3.

mindy kaling secretly gave birth baby
Source: @mindykaling/instagram

Mindy Kaling welcomed her third child in February.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined," the TV star gushed. "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life."

"I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline," Kaling concluded. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

mindy kaling secretly gave birth baby
Source: @mindykaling/instagram

The actress now has two daughters and one son.

The Office alum didn't reveal who the father of the baby was, nor has she shared her other children's paternity.

In the social media upload, the mom-of-three also posted a photo showing off her pregnancy belly and a snap with her kids in the hospital.

Kaling's friends and colleagues flooded the comments section with their well wishes, with Reese Witherspoon writing, "Beautifully said 💗💗💗."

mindy kaling secretly gave birth third child february photo
Source: mega

The TV star has not revealed how she conceived her kids.

"Awww congratulations Mindy!!! And happy happy birthday! ❤️," penned Angela Kinsey, while Tan France commented, "Oh my gosh, Mindy, I’m so happy for you!!"

Kaling has been in the headlines lately due to her physical transformation, though some people thought her weight loss regimen was a bit too extreme.

"I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me," she spilled in an interview of how she dropped the pounds. "It's really a big commitment. It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."

mindy kaling secretly gave birth third child february photo
Source: mega

The mom-of-three shared her baby news on her 45th birthday.

Kaling also does strength exercises like lifting weights and sticks to a healthy diet.

"For me, at this point in my life, I feel like I know what I’m supposed to be eating — you know, more leafy green vegetables and keeping red meat to a minimum — and for me personally, I also try to keep dairy at a minimum," explained the Emmy nominee.

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she noted. "I feel great."

