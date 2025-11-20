Minka Kelly Gushes Over Boyfriend Dan Reynolds to Drew Barrymore After Awkwardly Dismissing Similar Questions From Jenna Bush Hager

Article continues below advertisement

A mutual friend introduced the couple, and they texted and FaceTimed while she was working out of the country. Kelly had just turned in her manuscript, and Reynolds, 38, was eager to sneak a peek. "And I accidentally just said, ‘What a crazy day today, I just turned in my final pages of my book,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'I wanna read it.' So I was like, 'Well, okay, well, here you go. You’ll either be terrified and run for the hills, or you’ll see the beauty in all of it.' He fortunately was the latter, and it just made us closer." "I mean, God, if we could all come with a dossier about our lives, how amazing would that actually be?" Barrymore, 50, expressed.

Jenna Bush Hager's Awkward Interview With Minka Kelly

Kelly's comments about Reynolds come after a tense interview on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. During the Tuesday, November 18, episode, the actress stared wide-eyed at the host as she segued into asking about her boyfriend. "Talk about your relationship if you feel comfortable," Bush Hager, 43, said as an uncomfortable expression spread across Kelly's face. "I think you posted this message saying he healed wounds he didn't inflict. That's beautiful." "It is beautiful," the TV star replied tensely. "I feel very lucky. He's a good guy."

A moment of awkward silence passed, which the mom-of-three quickly brushed off with giggles. "Sounds like you don't want to talk about it. That's fine," Bush Hager said.

