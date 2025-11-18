or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Minka Kelly
ENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Awkwardly Calls Out Minka Kelly as She Dodges Question About Boyfriend Dan Reynolds: 'Sounds Like You Don't Want to Talk About It'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Minka Kelly
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager and Minka Kelly had an awkward exchange as the actress avoided discussing Dan Reynolds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Minka Kelly did not seem too pleased with Jenna Bush Hager pressing for details about her relationship.

During the Tuesday, November 18, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, tension rose between the women in an awkward conversation about Kelly's romance with Dan Reynolds.

Bush Hager asked the actress if she'd talk about her boyfriend, but quickly backpedaled as she stared wide-eyed.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Minka Kelly did not want to talk about Dan Reynolds.

"Talk about your relationship if you feel comfortable," the host said as Kelly glanced back at her uncomfortably. "I think you posted this message saying he healed wounds he didn't inflict. That's beautiful."

"It is beautiful," Kelly replied unenthusiastically. "I feel very lucky. He's a good guy."

An awkward silence fell over the room, prompting Bush Hager to burst into laughter.

"Sounds like you don't want to talk about it. That's fine," she quipped.

Image of Olivia Munn guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Olivia Munn guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Guest co-host Olivia Munn broke the silence and discussed her experience working with Reynolds.

"I love Dan. We did his music video. It was the first thing I did after COVID," she explained. "I was actually pregnant, and no one had known yet ... he was so kind. I loved the whole band ... I'm really happy for you."

MORE ON:
Minka Kelly

Image of Minka Kelly is currently dating Dan Reynolds.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Minka Kelly is currently dating Dan Reynolds.

"He's the best. They're all the best," Kelly responded, then quickly shifted back to talking about her new rom-com, Champagne Problems. "I think there's something sort of similar to the movie in the theme of, 'Love sort of hits you when you least expect it.'"

When Did Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Start Dating?

Image of Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have been together since 2022.
Source: @minkakelly/Instagram

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have been together since 2022.

Kelly and Reynolds started dating in 2022 and were planning to start a family together earlier this year.

"It’s a matter of fact among Minka’s group of longtime friends in L.A. that she knows she waited a little too long to become a mom, but her relationship with Dan is on solid ground, and that’s who she wants to settle down with," a source explained. "They have taken their time as a couple, and unlike a lot of Minka’s other relationships, there’s a real trust that has built up there, and a mutual desire to start a family, too."

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds' Exes

Image of Minka Kelly previously dated Trevor Noah.
Source: @minkakelly/Instagram

Minka Kelly previously dated Trevor Noah.

The Friday Night Lights alum was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with Trevor Noah between 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the Imagine Dragons singer shares four kids with ex-wife Aja Volkman. They initially announced their divorce in April 2018 but called it off. In 2022, they once again revealed they were separating, and Volkman filed for divorce one year later. The split was finalized in 2024.

