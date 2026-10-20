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Minka Kelly Posts Cryptic Message About 'Soulmates' After Dan Reynolds Split

Photo of Dan Reynolds and Minka Kelly.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Minka Kelly posted about 'soulmates' after Dan Reynolds split.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 12:19 p.m. ET

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Minka Kelly posted a cryptic message just weeks after her breakup from Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

The Ransom Canyon actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her life lately, including her thoughts on the meaning of "soulmates."

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Minka Kelly Posted About Soulmates Post-Dan Reynolds Split

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image of Minka Kelly posted a message about 'soulmates.'
Source: @MINKAKELLY/INSTAGRAM

Minka Kelly posted a message about 'soulmates.'

In an Instagram carousel posted Monday, October 19, Kelly shared sweet glimpses into her life these past few weeks, including moments spent with loved ones, a stunning sunset and dogs.

The last slide drew the most attention, however, as it was just black-on-white text that read, "Soulmates, or partners of destiny, can be people that come into your life and change your life. And ideally, it's not about holding on to it, but understanding what they brought into your life — what did you learn and how did you change? It's about seeing these people and these situations as a gift, as steps in your own personal development."

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Fans Shared Their Support for Minka Kelly

Photo of Minka Kelly's fans shared their support.
Source: @MINKAKELLY/INSTAGRAM

Minka Kelly's fans shared their support.

The comments section rallied behind the Friday Night Lights alum.

"Last slide.. speechless! you’re such an evolved soul, gratitude is all Minka💖," one person wrote.

"I love this! Minka you are a true beauty inside and out. Keep shining. You lead with such a graceful and kind presence. ❤️," said someone else.

"Everything happens for a reason. The people that come into our lives are suppose to teach us the lesson or we're teaching them. 🫶💕," added a third.

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Source: @MINKAKELLY/INSTAGRAM
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Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Broke Up Earlier This Month

Photo of Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds broke up recently.
Source: @MINKAKELLY/INSTAGRAM

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds broke up recently.

Reports confirmed Kelly and Reynolds had broken up "recently" in early October after four years of dating.

The news came as a shock to fans of the actress and musician, since they'd seemed really loved up until just weeks before their split came to light.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline

Photo of Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds first started dating in 2022.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds first started dating in 2022.

The former lovebirds were first spotted together in 2022.

Their relationship became more public in 2024, as they began attending more events together and regularly appearing in each other's social media posts.

As recently as August, Kelly shared a hilarious video of herself seemingly going through her skincare routine, with a twist: Reynolds was hiding behind her, using his arms to perform the routine for her.

In July, she shared a stunning birthday tribute to Reynolds, writing, "Thank you for making ordinary days feel extraordinary, for making me laugh until I can’t breathe, and for loving so deeply and so freely. Celebrating you is one of my favorite things to do. I love you, Dan. Happy birthday. ♥️."

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