Minka Kelly Posts Cryptic Message About 'Soulmates' After Dan Reynolds Split

Article continues below advertisement

Minka Kelly posted a cryptic message just weeks after her breakup from Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. The Ransom Canyon actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her life lately, including her thoughts on the meaning of "soulmates."

Article continues below advertisement

Minka Kelly Posted About Soulmates Post-Dan Reynolds Split

Source: @MINKAKELLY/INSTAGRAM Minka Kelly posted a message about 'soulmates.'

In an Instagram carousel posted Monday, October 19, Kelly shared sweet glimpses into her life these past few weeks, including moments spent with loved ones, a stunning sunset and dogs. The last slide drew the most attention, however, as it was just black-on-white text that read, "Soulmates, or partners of destiny, can be people that come into your life and change your life. And ideally, it's not about holding on to it, but understanding what they brought into your life — what did you learn and how did you change? It's about seeing these people and these situations as a gift, as steps in your own personal development."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Shared Their Support for Minka Kelly

Source: @MINKAKELLY/INSTAGRAM Minka Kelly's fans shared their support.

The comments section rallied behind the Friday Night Lights alum. "Last slide.. speechless! you’re such an evolved soul, gratitude is all Minka💖," one person wrote. "I love this! Minka you are a true beauty inside and out. Keep shining. You lead with such a graceful and kind presence. ❤️," said someone else. "Everything happens for a reason. The people that come into our lives are suppose to teach us the lesson or we're teaching them. 🫶💕," added a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Broke Up Earlier This Month

Source: @MINKAKELLY/INSTAGRAM Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds broke up recently.

Reports confirmed Kelly and Reynolds had broken up "recently" in early October after four years of dating. The news came as a shock to fans of the actress and musician, since they'd seemed really loved up until just weeks before their split came to light.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline

Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds first started dating in 2022.