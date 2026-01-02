Minka Kelly Reveals Surprising Reaction From Boyfriend Dan Reynolds to Her Memoir: 'I Want to Read It'
Jan. 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Minka Kelly sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, November 19, to discuss her relationship with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and how their romance blossomed.
Kelly shared that a mutual friend had encouraged them to connect. Before their first face-to-face meeting, she and Reynolds bonded over texts and FaceTime while she worked abroad.
During one of their early conversations, Kelly casually disclosed, “What a crazy day — I just turned in the final pages of my book.”
Reynolds' response caught her off guard. “He said, ‘I want to read it,’” she recalled. “So I sent it to him. I told him, ‘You’ll either be terrified and run for the hills, or you’ll see the beauty in all of it.’”
Luckily, he responded positively. “He was the latter, and it brought us even closer,” Kelly noted.
Barrymore added her own thoughts on the topic: “God, if we could all hand someone a dossier about our lives, how amazing would that be?”
The discussion followed Kelly’s awkward appearance on the Today show the day before, where Jenna Bush Hager tried to bring up Kelly's boyfriend.
On Tuesday, November 18, Kelly promoted her new Netflix holiday film Champagne Problems during her Today show segment.
After discussing the film, Bush Hager attempted to pivot, saying, “Speaking about the holidays and love and this rom-com, you have a very big love in your life right now,” and she encouraged Kelly to speak about her relationship “if you feel comfortable.”
Kelly visibly tensed at the mention but responded, “It is beautiful,” when Bush Hager referenced a birthday tribute Kelly posted: “You wrote that he healed wounds he didn’t inflict. That’s beautiful.”
Sensing Kelly's reluctance, Bush Hager gracefully backed off, saying, “Okay, sounds like you don’t want to talk about it — that’s fine.”
Reynolds, who shares four kids with his ex, said Kelly fits into his life just fine.
“The kids really love Minka and really love their mom, and that’s okay. We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help,” he said. “We’ve just been really careful with that and slow with navigating how to bring Minka in to that conversation."
Reynolds added, "She’s done a really incredible job of being sensitive and careful on her end as well.”