Minka Kelly Reveals Surprising Reaction From Boyfriend Dan Reynolds to Her Memoir: 'I Want to Read It'

Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/Youtube Minka Kelly revealed Dan Reynolds wanted to read her memoir right away.

Kelly shared that a mutual friend had encouraged them to connect. Before their first face-to-face meeting, she and Reynolds bonded over texts and FaceTime while she worked abroad. During one of their early conversations, Kelly casually disclosed, “What a crazy day — I just turned in the final pages of my book.”

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Reynolds' response caught her off guard. “He said, ‘I want to read it,’” she recalled. “So I sent it to him. I told him, ‘You’ll either be terrified and run for the hills, or you’ll see the beauty in all of it.’” Luckily, he responded positively. “He was the latter, and it brought us even closer,” Kelly noted.

Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/Youtube Minka Kelly discussed the moment during an interview with Drew Barrymore.

Barrymore added her own thoughts on the topic: “God, if we could all hand someone a dossier about our lives, how amazing would that be?” The discussion followed Kelly’s awkward appearance on the Today show the day before, where Jenna Bush Hager tried to bring up Kelly's boyfriend.

Source: @minkakelly/Instagram Minka Kelly kept her comments brief but called her relationship 'beautiful.'

On Tuesday, November 18, Kelly promoted her new Netflix holiday film Champagne Problems during her Today show segment.

Source: Page Six/YouTube

After discussing the film, Bush Hager attempted to pivot, saying, “Speaking about the holidays and love and this rom-com, you have a very big love in your life right now,” and she encouraged Kelly to speak about her relationship “if you feel comfortable.” Kelly visibly tensed at the mention but responded, “It is beautiful,” when Bush Hager referenced a birthday tribute Kelly posted: “You wrote that he healed wounds he didn’t inflict. That’s beautiful.”

Source: @minkakelly/Instagram Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds started dating in November 2022.