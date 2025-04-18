Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Are 'on Solid Ground' as They Have a 'Mutual Desire to Start a Family'

"It’s a matter of fact among Minka’s group of longtime friends in L.A. that she knows she waited a little too long to become a mom, but her relationship with Dan is on solid ground, and that’s who she wants to settle down with," a source noted of the 44-year-old actress.

"They have taken their time as a couple, and unlike a lot of Minka’s other relationships, there’s a real trust that has built up there, and a mutual desire to start a family, too," the source added.