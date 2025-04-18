Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Are 'on Solid Ground' as They Have a 'Mutual Desire to Start a Family'
Minka Kelly and boyfriend Dan Reynolds' private romance has only grown stronger since they started dating in 2022 – so much so, an insider claimed the couple has been discussing the idea of having a baby together!
"It’s a matter of fact among Minka’s group of longtime friends in L.A. that she knows she waited a little too long to become a mom, but her relationship with Dan is on solid ground, and that’s who she wants to settle down with," a source noted of the 44-year-old actress.
"They have taken their time as a couple, and unlike a lot of Minka’s other relationships, there’s a real trust that has built up there, and a mutual desire to start a family, too," the source added.
While Kelly has never been married, the Imagine Dragons singer shares four kids with ex-wife Aja Volkman, 45, whom he's had a rocky relationship with.
In April 2018, Reynolds, 37, revealed the two were divorcing, but later that year, they called it off. However, they announced their separation in 2022, with Volkman filing for divorce one year later. The split was finalized in 2024.
While Reynolds has a hectic schedule due to his career, it's not a worry for the Friday Night Lights alum since her father, Rick Dufay, used to be the guitarist of Aerosmith.
"She knows that lifestyle," the insider pointed out. "She knows the challenges that go along with it, and as she and Dan take this next step together, she’s looking toward the future with her eyes wide open."
"Dan is a very positive, upbeat guy," the insider shared. "Minka has spent a couple of decades waiting to get to this stage in her life, and she can’t wait to finally become a mom!"
As OK! previously shared, the brunette beauty revealed in her memoir that she had an abortion when she became pregnant at age 17.
After finding out she was expecting, her mother Maureen Dumont Kelly — who was a stripper and occasionally experienced homelessness — offered to help her raise the baby, but the Parenthood star knew it wouldn't work.
"Raise this baby together, how? With what money? What home? What insurance? I couldn’t imagine bringing a baby into what my mother brought me into. Absolutely not," Minka wrote. "That was it. In that moment, I knew the right choice. Raising a child with my mother would only continue this family trauma, another cycle added to so many generations of pain. Hadn’t there been enough damage already?"
