Miranda Kerr Reveals What Close Friend Katy Perry Told Her After She Landed From Space

Some of Katy Perry's first words after landing home from outer space were...for her ex's previous wife? During the Tuesday, October 7, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Miranda Kerr disclosed the conversation she had with the pop star when she returned from the groundbreaking Blue Origin mission in April.

When Perry touched back down on Earth, she called Kerr right away. "I spoke to her, and I was like, 'How are you feeling?' She was laying down at the back of the bus like, 'Wow, that was intense,'" the model recounted. "I was like, 'I just wanted to check in on you. Are you good? I'm glad you're in one piece.' I adore her."

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr's Shared Ex

Kerr was married to Perry's ex Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. The actor and Victoria's Secret Angel share son Flynn, 14. Bloom was engaged to the pop star for six years before their split in June. They welcomed daughter Daisy, 5, in August 2020.

Miranda Kerr Reflects on Co-Parenting With Katy Perry

"For other people who are trying to co-parent and figure out that, how do you guys do that so well?" host Jenna Bush Hager asked Miranda. "Having love and respect for each other is so important. Everyone's human, and I think that it's important to really put the children first," she expressed. "What are the best needs of the children? How do we make everyone feel accepted and loved? At the end of the day, we're all human and we're all trying to be the best versions of ourselves. Why not be good examples for our children?" The Sydney, Australia, native also shares children Hart, 6, Myles, 5, and Pierre, 1, with her current husband, Evan Spiegel.

