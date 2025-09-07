ENTERTAINMENT Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour Rakes in $80 Million Despite Fierce Backlash Source: Mega Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour grossed $80 million from 1.1 million tickets sold, proving critics wrong. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Katy Perry is reveling in her success as her Lifetimes tour shatters expectations, despite facing significant backlash. The pop superstar has sold 1.1 million tickets and grossed over $80 million from her performances throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia, according to her management. This figure accounts for 45 shows and does not even include her upcoming stops in Latin America, Europe and China.

Perry's team reported the staggering earnings to Billboard, solidifying her standing in the industry. Critics have been vocal about their disapproval of her performances, targeting her outfits and choreography. One user on X questioned, "People are paying to see this?" while another remarked, "This looks more like somebody who's come out of retirement after 30 years and trying to pull the same moves off they did when they were young and popular."

Responding to the wave of negativity, Perry described her detractors as "unhinged and unhealed." She expressed her steadfastness in knowing her self-worth through a heartfelt comment on a fan page. "Please know I am ok, I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me," Perry shared. "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, 'no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself.'"

