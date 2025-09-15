or
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Still Seeing Each Other But 'Decided to Be Much More Private' About Their Romance: Insider

Composite photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: mega

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau haven't fizzled out.

Sept. 15 2025, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance appeared to cool down after their viral dinner date in July, but a source confirmed the two haven't called things off.

"They’ve decided to be much more private about it," the insider explained. "They are still speaking and are very interested in each other."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance

Photo of a source revealed Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are still seeing each other but staying out of the spotlight.
Source: mega

A source revealed Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are still seeing each other but staying out of the spotlight.

A second source told the outlet that since the singer, 40, is "extremely busy right now" with her Lifetimes Tour, things aren't "serious" between them.

That being said, the former prime minister of Canada, 53, "made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil."

"Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating," added the insider.

Source: @kaxishk/x

As OK! reported, the two were first linked over the summer when they were seen on a July 28 date in Montreal.

In a video obtained by a news publication, the "Firework" crooner was seen leaning across the table to chat with Trudeau as they enjoyed food and drinks.

Dating rumors ramped up when Trudeau was seen enthusiastically singing and bopping along to the pop star's songs at her July 30 concert in the Canadian city.

The show was the last time the two were seen in the same area.

Photo of the unexpected pair was first seen out together in July in Canada.
Source: mega

The unexpected pair was first seen out together in July in Canada.

The politician is the first man the mom-of-one was linked to since splitting from former fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

The exes confirmed the split in July amid mounting rumors.

The actor, 48, reacted to gossip about his ex's love life when satirical outlet The Onion posted a fake headline that read, "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel," the chancellor of Germany. The Pirates of the Caribbean alum left three clapping emojis in the comments section of the post.

Katy Perry's Split From Orlando Bloom

Photo of the former prime minister is the first guy the singer was romantically linked to after she and Orlando Bloom ended their nearly 10-year romance.
Source: mega

The former prime minister is the first guy the singer was romantically linked to after she and Orlando Bloom ended their nearly 10-year romance.

On September 5, Bloom broke his silence on their breakup while on Today to promote his movie The Cut.

"There’s been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time," host Craig Melvin pointed out. "How are you doing?"

"I’m great, man. I’m so grateful," the British actor replied. "We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it."

"We’re great. We’re going to be great," insisted Bloom, who also shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "Nothing but love."

