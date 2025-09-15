Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Still Seeing Each Other But 'Decided to Be Much More Private' About Their Romance: Insider
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance appeared to cool down after their viral dinner date in July, but a source confirmed the two haven't called things off.
"They’ve decided to be much more private about it," the insider explained. "They are still speaking and are very interested in each other."
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance
A second source told the outlet that since the singer, 40, is "extremely busy right now" with her Lifetimes Tour, things aren't "serious" between them.
That being said, the former prime minister of Canada, 53, "made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil."
"Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating," added the insider.
As OK! reported, the two were first linked over the summer when they were seen on a July 28 date in Montreal.
In a video obtained by a news publication, the "Firework" crooner was seen leaning across the table to chat with Trudeau as they enjoyed food and drinks.
Dating rumors ramped up when Trudeau was seen enthusiastically singing and bopping along to the pop star's songs at her July 30 concert in the Canadian city.
The show was the last time the two were seen in the same area.
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Whirlwind Romance Has 'Cooled Down' After Politician Wasn't 'Thrilled' About Their Dinner Date Leaking: Source
- Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's 'Flirty Friendship' Has Pals Warning Her to 'Slow Down': 'He Has a Reputation as a Womanizer'
- Katy Perry Told Justin Trudeau She Wanted to 'Stay the Night' With Him During Their Dinner Date, Lip Reader Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The politician is the first man the mom-of-one was linked to since splitting from former fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
The exes confirmed the split in July amid mounting rumors.
The actor, 48, reacted to gossip about his ex's love life when satirical outlet The Onion posted a fake headline that read, "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel," the chancellor of Germany. The Pirates of the Caribbean alum left three clapping emojis in the comments section of the post.
Katy Perry's Split From Orlando Bloom
On September 5, Bloom broke his silence on their breakup while on Today to promote his movie The Cut.
"There’s been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time," host Craig Melvin pointed out. "How are you doing?"
"I’m great, man. I’m so grateful," the British actor replied. "We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it."
"We’re great. We’re going to be great," insisted Bloom, who also shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "Nothing but love."