Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Still Seeing Each Other But 'Decided to Be Much More Private' About Their Romance: Insider

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance appeared to cool down after their viral dinner date in July, but a source confirmed the two haven't called things off. "They’ve decided to be much more private about it," the insider explained. "They are still speaking and are very interested in each other."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance

Source: mega A source revealed Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are still seeing each other but staying out of the spotlight.

A second source told the outlet that since the singer, 40, is "extremely busy right now" with her Lifetimes Tour, things aren't "serious" between them. That being said, the former prime minister of Canada, 53, "made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil." "Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating," added the insider.

justin trudeau singing firework like that at katy perry’s concert 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/IAiE9rFncN — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025 Source: @kaxishk/x

As OK! reported, the two were first linked over the summer when they were seen on a July 28 date in Montreal. In a video obtained by a news publication, the "Firework" crooner was seen leaning across the table to chat with Trudeau as they enjoyed food and drinks. Dating rumors ramped up when Trudeau was seen enthusiastically singing and bopping along to the pop star's songs at her July 30 concert in the Canadian city. The show was the last time the two were seen in the same area.

Source: mega The unexpected pair was first seen out together in July in Canada.

The politician is the first man the mom-of-one was linked to since splitting from former fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. The exes confirmed the split in July amid mounting rumors. The actor, 48, reacted to gossip about his ex's love life when satirical outlet The Onion posted a fake headline that read, "Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel," the chancellor of Germany. The Pirates of the Caribbean alum left three clapping emojis in the comments section of the post.

Katy Perry's Split From Orlando Bloom

Source: mega The former prime minister is the first guy the singer was romantically linked to after she and Orlando Bloom ended their nearly 10-year romance.