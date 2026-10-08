Miranda Lambert Says She and Carrie Underwood Deserve a 'Ribbon' for Surviving Country's Male-Dominated Era

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Miranda Lambert is reflecting on what it was like to be one of country music's few female headliners.

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A 'Ribbon' for Making It Through

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' win in 2005 launched her into a genre where few women were getting through the door.

Appearing on The New York Times' "Popcast" on Thursday, October 1, the 42-year-old singer told hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli that she and Carrie Underwood, 43, deserve to "get a ribbon for surviving" a tough stretch. Lambert called it a genuinely hard time.

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Songs Over Image

Source: MEGA Miranda Lambert said she set out in the early 2000s to be known for her songs rather than her image.

Lambert said she arrived in Nashville in the early 2000s determined to be known for her songwriting rather than her looks, at a time when the industry leaned heavily on glamour. By the 2010s, the wave of women who had debuted alongside her had thinned out, and only a handful broke through. Lambert estimated that she and Underwood, who won American Idol in 2005, watched "at least seven years" go by with almost nothing but male newcomers.

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A Lonely Spot at the Top

Source: MEGA Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood were so often the only women on the scene that they rarely performed on the same shows.

The imbalance took a personal toll. Lambert said she didn't have a female peer who had lived through the same highs and lows to call when she needed one. She and Underwood rarely performed on the same shows. The two only caught each other's Las Vegas residencies about three years ago. “You know why? There were only two girls for so long. We weren’t playing the same shows ever.” Lambert said. “It was kind of crazy that just three years ago, we finally saw each other’s show for the first time,” Lambert described the experience as a bonding moment and praised Underwood's performance.

More Room Now

Source: MEGA Miranda Lambert hopes to give younger women in country the guidance she wishes she'd had.