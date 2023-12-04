Country Gals! Carrie Underwood Praises Miranda Lambert as She Attends Her Las Vegas Show
These country queens stick together!
On Sunday, December 3, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram Stories to show her support for Miranda Lambert after attending one of her Las Vegas residency shows.
"Just a couple of country girls hanging out in Vegas," Underwood wrote above a photo of the blonde beauties posing together backstage.
The American Idol alum, 40, shared a clip of the "Bluebird" vocalist, also 40, singing one of her hits on stage, captioning the video, "Thanks for having us tonight @mirandalambert ! Such a great show!"
Underwood — who collaborated with the star on the 2014 hit "Somethin' Bad" — fan-girled throughout the show, writing above a second clip, "I'm not crying, you're crying..."
Alongside another snap of Lambert, she declared, "The @mirandalambert people!"
The "Before He Cheats" artist has been in town after extending her own Sin City residency — which her husband, Mike Fisher, has reportedly not been supportive of.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," the insider explained of the couple, who share sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home."
It likely didn't help that Underwood allegedly failed to consult her spouse — whom she married in 2010 — before taking more time away from home.
According to insiders, the "Blown Away" musician "loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time" while she's away being a country star.
"She's made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there," the source noted, adding that Fisher, 43, "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events."
Despite being on different pages in their marriage — and a source claiming their current situation has "definitely" been "a bump in the road — their 13-year marriage has weathered many storms before, which is why the insider felt "they'll get through this."
It was the CMA winner's success during the original leg of the Vegas residency that prompted her to add more dates.
"Big news for 2024!! I'm so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March! We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven't seen it yet, come see us!" Underwood excitedly announced in an Instagram post earlier this year.