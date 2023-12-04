OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Carrie Underwood
OK LogoNEWS

Country Gals! Carrie Underwood Praises Miranda Lambert as She Attends Her Las Vegas Show

img
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

These country queens stick together!

On Sunday, December 3, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram Stories to show her support for Miranda Lambert after attending one of her Las Vegas residency shows.

Article continues below advertisement
carrieunderwoodmirandalambert
Source: @carrieunderwood/INSTAGRAM

Carrie Underwood paid a visit to Miranda Lambert in Las Vegas.

"Just a couple of country girls hanging out in Vegas," Underwood wrote above a photo of the blonde beauties posing together backstage.

The American Idol alum, 40, shared a clip of the "Bluebird" vocalist, also 40, singing one of her hits on stage, captioning the video, "Thanks for having us tonight @mirandalambert ! Such a great show!"

Article continues below advertisement
carrieunderwoodmirandalambert
Source: @carrieunderwood/INSTAGRAM

Carrie Underwood completely fan-girled over Miranda Lambert.

Underwood — who collaborated with the star on the 2014 hit "Somethin' Bad" — fan-girled throughout the show, writing above a second clip, "I'm not crying, you're crying..."

Alongside another snap of Lambert, she declared, "The @mirandalambert people!"

The "Before He Cheats" artist has been in town after extending her own Sin City residency — which her husband, Mike Fisher, has reportedly not been supportive of.

Article continues below advertisement
carrieunderwoodmirandalambert
Source: Mega

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood previously sang the song 'Somethin' Bad' together in 2014.

MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood

"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," the insider explained of the couple, who share sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home."

It likely didn't help that Underwood allegedly failed to consult her spouse — whom she married in 2010 — before taking more time away from home.

Article continues below advertisement
carrieunderwoodmirandalambert
Source: Mega

Carrie Underwood has extended her own Las Vegas residency.

According to insiders, the "Blown Away" musician "loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time" while she's away being a country star.

"She's made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there," the source noted, adding that Fisher, 43, "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events."

Despite being on different pages in their marriage — and a source claiming their current situation has "definitely" been "a bump in the road — their 13-year marriage has weathered many storms before, which is why the insider felt "they'll get through this."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

It was the CMA winner's success during the original leg of the Vegas residency that prompted her to add more dates.

"Big news for 2024!! I'm so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March! We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven't seen it yet, come see us!" Underwood excitedly announced in an Instagram post earlier this year.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.