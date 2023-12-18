Miranda Lambert Praises Carrie Underwood's 'Amazing' Talent After Attending Each Other's Shows: 'We Have Mutual Respect'
These country crooners are sticking together!
Though Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood both have residencies in Las Vegas, they proved there's no competition between them when they each attended the other's show earlier this month.
"She was so sweet. She posted all about it and I think they had a great time," Lambert said of Underwood, 40, coming out. "I appreciated her supporting me. That was really sweet."
Lambert, also 40, repaid the favor and saw Underwood's show — and she's already gearing up for a repeat performance! "I'm actually gonna go see her show this week. I'm excited. We're trading!" she spilled.
Lambert went on to note her and the mom-of-two's similarities.
"She's from a small town in Oklahoma, I'm from a small town in Texas. She started on [American] Idol, I was on National Star, and I think she was like, a year behind me, but we were the same age and we were on the same label for a decade," she shared. "So I feel like we just have a really big mutual respect for each other."
The animal lover called the "Blown Away" songstress "one of the hardest working women in the business."
"She's done everything, and she's done it with such grace," Lambert added. "I always say, if Carrie's on whatever show it is, country music's gonna look good — because she's classy, and she just does a great job, and she's an amazing vocalist."
As OK! reported, Underwood announced earlier this year that she's extending her residency
"Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March!" she wrote on social media. "We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!"
Despite her excitement, an insider claimed husband Mike Fisher, 43, isn't "happy" about the news.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority," a source spilled to a magazine. "Mike just wants Carrie to come home."
The source said "Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," but the retired athlete "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
The insider called the situation "a bump in the road," though they were certain the couple will "get through this."
Lambert spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Underwood.