Miranda Lambert Celebrates Husband Brendan McLoughlin's 35th Birthday With Intimate Photos: 'That Smile Is My Favorite!'

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda Lambert is showing her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, some birthday love! The country music superstar, 42, celebrated her husband's 35th birthday on Wednesday, October 14, by sharing a series of personal photos and videos offering fans a glimpse into their life together. Lambert took to Instagram to honor the former New York City police officer with a sweet message, making it clear that she's still head over heels for him after seven years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MIRANDALAMBERT/INSTAGRAM The heartfelt tribute included candid moments of McLoughlin enjoying some of his favorite activities.

"Happy Birthday @brendanjmcloughlin 35 looks good on you!" Lambert wrote. "Well everything looks good on you but that smile is my favorite! I love you!" The heartfelt tribute included candid moments of McLoughlin enjoying some of his favorite activities, from fishing and riding a jet ski to relaxing by the pool.

Article continues below advertisement

She Serenaded Brendan McLoughlin in Hilarious Birthday Video

Source: @MIRANDALAMBERT/INSTAGRAM They showed off their playful relationship in one video.

Although Lambert's birthday tribute included several sweet photos, one video showed off the couple's playful relationship. In the clip, McLoughlin was getting ready for a night out in Las Vegas when Lambert began singing a personalized version of Ella Langley's hit song "Choosin' Texas," which she helped write. The country star changed the lyrics to poke fun at her husband's excitement about spending time in Sin City. As Lambert sang about McLoughlin potentially losing money while gambling, he couldn't help but laugh. "That's true," he responded to one of her playful lines.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

They Recently Celebrated 7 Years of Marriage

Source: @MIRANDALAMBERT/INSTAGRAM Miranda and Brendan's romance began in November 2018.

Lambert and McLoughlin's romance began in November 2018 when they met during an appearance on Good Morning America. At the time, Lambert was performing with her country group, Pistol Annies, while McLoughlin was working security for the morning show. Their relationship quickly blossomed, and the pair secretly tied the knot on January 26, 2019, during an intimate ceremony outside Nashville, Tenn. Lambert surprised fans with the marriage announcement weeks later on Valentine's Day. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she shared at the time. "My heart is full."

Brandon Supports Miranda's Music Career

Source: @MIRANDALAMBERT/INSTAGRAM The two married in 2019.