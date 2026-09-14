Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Rock Coordinating Looks in Rare Photos From Texas Football Game

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Miranda Lambert put her love for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on full display in new photos while attending a Texas football game. "What a game! Thank you @deecmacho for taking such great care of us! Hook Em Horns," Lambert, 42, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 13.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram Miranda Lambert shared photos with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, while attending a Texas football game.

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Miranda Lambert Shared Rare Photos With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram Miranda Lamber and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019.

The "Tin Man" singer shared photos with her husband of more than seven years, 34, as they watched the Texas Longhorns narrowly defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes, 23 to 24, on Saturday, September 12. The photo series kicked off with the couple matching in bright Texas orange, with Lambert accessorizing with a cowboy hat and her husband sporting sunglasses.

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Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Coordinated in Orange

Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin posed with the singer's younger brother.

A second photo showed the couple smiling as they posed alongside Miranda's younger brother, Luke Lambert, and his partner, Marc Allende. Fans immediately flooded the comments section to react to the rare, loved-up shots of the couple. "You got a New York man wearing burnt orange and cheering for the Longhorns, love it!" one fan wrote, while a second said, "The luckiest house husband in the world 😂." "Beautiful couple. Prayers for a long, happy and healthy life together," a third added.

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Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Faced Rocky Waters in 2024

Source: MEGA Brendan McLoughlin faced rumors in June 2024 that he was unfaithful after video captured him dancing closely with a group of women.

The couple, who married in January 2019, appeared to have moved past the speculation surrounding their relationship after the former police officer was seen in a viral June 2024 video dancing closely with a group of women at Miranda's Casa Rosa bar in Nashville, Tenn. A woman involved later clarified that Brendan did not cross any lines, explaining that he was merely celebrating with the bachelorette party.

Brendan McLoughlin Denies Rumors of Infidelity

Source: @.paynes/tiktok Brendan McLoughlin insisted that he 'never cheated' on Miranda Lambert, according to sources.