Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Rock Coordinating Looks in Rare Photos From Texas Football Game
Sept. 14 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Miranda Lambert put her love for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on full display in new photos while attending a Texas football game.
"What a game! Thank you @deecmacho for taking such great care of us! Hook Em Horns," Lambert, 42, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 13.
Miranda Lambert Shared Rare Photos With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
The "Tin Man" singer shared photos with her husband of more than seven years, 34, as they watched the Texas Longhorns narrowly defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes, 23 to 24, on Saturday, September 12.
The photo series kicked off with the couple matching in bright Texas orange, with Lambert accessorizing with a cowboy hat and her husband sporting sunglasses.
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Coordinated in Orange
A second photo showed the couple smiling as they posed alongside Miranda's younger brother, Luke Lambert, and his partner, Marc Allende.
Fans immediately flooded the comments section to react to the rare, loved-up shots of the couple.
"You got a New York man wearing burnt orange and cheering for the Longhorns, love it!" one fan wrote, while a second said, "The luckiest house husband in the world 😂."
"Beautiful couple. Prayers for a long, happy and healthy life together," a third added.
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The couple, who married in January 2019, appeared to have moved past the speculation surrounding their relationship after the former police officer was seen in a viral June 2024 video dancing closely with a group of women at Miranda's Casa Rosa bar in Nashville, Tenn.
A woman involved later clarified that Brendan did not cross any lines, explaining that he was merely celebrating with the bachelorette party.
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"We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind," the woman claimed of the star's husband. "He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."
As OK! previously reported, sources claimed in June 2025 that Brendan earned his wife's trust back and was able to "fix things" in their relationship.
"Brendan insists he never cheated, and they downplayed it all publicly, but there’s no denying he was caught looking flirty with other women," insiders revealed at the time. "That was a big trigger for Miranda, it shattered the trust."