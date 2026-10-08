Miranda Lambert 'Threw Moonshine' at Nickelback's Chad Kroeger During 2010 Scuffle: 'No One Was in Their Best State'

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Miranda Lambert finally addressed a long-running piece of music industry gossip. Appearing on the October 1 episode of The New York Times' "Popcast," the 42-year-old singer was asked about an alleged 2010 bar fight with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, 51.

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Miranda Lambert Addresses the Rumor

Source: MEGA Lambert admitted she doused Kroeger with moonshine.

Co-host Joe Coscarelli presented the rumor as a true or false question about whether she hit him in the face during a scuffle. "I threw moonshine on his face," she confessed, clarifying that despite rumors, she never punched him. When co-host Jon Caramanica asked about the state of his hair afterward, she said she "wrecked" it.

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A Late Night Gone Sideways

Source: MEGA After 23 years in the business, Lambert said she has earned the creative freedom behind her new album, 'Crisco.'

"It was just a late night, and no one was in their best state," the star explained, confessing the incident was not just a "playful" moment between the two. "I don’t know if we’re fine now — but I don’t care," she added of where the two currently stand. The incident has followed her for years. Back in 2014, her then-husband, Blake Shelton, even hinted at it in a Rolling Stone cover story. "People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars," he spilled. "One of them I don’t want to say the guy’s name, but he’s the lead singer of a very popular rock band. His initials are C.K.”

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Inside the 'Crisco' Era

Source: MEGA What began as a fun side project grew into a full record for Lambert.

The interview came ahead of Lambert's new album, Crisco. The album was released on Friday, October 2. She said the songs started as a fun side project before growing into a full-length record, and that 23 years in the business have earned her creative freedom. This time, she wanted to add strings to her sound, something she'd never recorded with before, and she described the sessions as among the most joyful of her studio career. According to uDiscover Music, Lambert produced the 12-track project with Jesse Frasure and wrote it with collaborators including Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Aaron Raitiere and Josh Osborne. "I've always loved every corner of country music," she shared in the album announcement.

Source: MEGA Lambert's mix of country and disco gets its big moment, with a release celebration planned at Billy Bob's Texas.