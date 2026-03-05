Ex-Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts' Scandal Explained After Conviction for Bedding Son's 16-Year-Old Friend

Article continues below advertisement

Misty Roberts Abruptly Resigned as Mayor Days Before Turning Herself In

Source: KPLC Misty Roberts was convicted of having s-- with a minor in 2024.

Misty Roberts, a former mayor of DeRidder in Louisiana, has been convicted of having s-- with a minor more than a year after the allegations first came to light. The 43-year-old avoided what could have been a major upheaval in the mayor's office when she wrote a letter dated July 25, 2024, announcing she would be out of the city from July 27 to August 10 that year. She appointed the fire chief as acting mayor during her absence. However, on July 27, 2024, she penned a letter addressed to DeRidder City Council announcing her resignation as mayor after nearly 15 years of service. "I will forever be proud of what we have been able to accomplish together," Roberts wrote. "This role has rewarded me with many great relationships. I am humbled to have witnessed the hard work that took a community to come together and overcome through unprecedented times. However, I must adjust my focus and priorities." "Please accept this letter as my formal resignation, effective today. To the residents of this city: Thank you for your trust, love and support in me to lead our city into our future of greatness. My love for DeRidder will never waiver [sic]," she added.

Misty Roberts Surrendered to Police in August 2024

Source: Facebook; Louisiana State Police Misty Roberts is a former mayor of DeRidder.

One day before Roberts submitted her resignation, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office requested that the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit open an investigation following a complaint accusing the then-mayor of having sexual relations with a minor. LSP authorities spoke with two juveniles, one of whom was the alleged victim. "Both juveniles confirmed Roberts had sexual intercourse with one juvenile victim while employed as Mayor," it added. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant from the Beauregard Parish 36th Judicial District Court, though Roberts turned herself in on August 1, 2024. She was booked on the charges of third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Roberts was released on $75,000 bond a little over an hour after she was booked, according to local news outlets. Adam Johnson, Roberts' attorney, said in a statement, "My client learned late last night of a warrant, despite not being contacted to be interviewed prior to investigators obtaining the warrant. My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent. She has not been charged with a crime and/or convicted of any crime. And we trust the public will respect her constitutional presumption of innocence which is fundamental to our system of justice." "Misty and her family are very grateful for the support they have received from their friends and neighbors and we look forward to putting this unfortunate situation behind them," he continued. The initial charges were thrown out and led to a mistrial, per the American Press. Roberts was then re-indicted and arraigned on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile prior to the trial.

Misty Roberts' Trial Began After a Delay

Source: KPLC She was still in the office when the encounter happened.

Further details about the incident were uncovered during the trial, which began in February. Roberts' son and nephew both testified she provided them and their friends alcohol during a July 2024 house party before bedding their minor friend, who was 16 at the time. The son said his mother was reportedly intoxicated and claimed she had no memory of what happened. Roberts' ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, also gave a testimony, saying she directly told him she had s-- with the minor and that the other kids witnessed the incident. Jill Weaver, who described herself as Roberts' "lifelong best friend," gave a similar account. She recalled going to the house and witnessing her "ranting and raving" with her teenage son. "He was saying [Roberts] effed his best friend," she told the court, according to the American Press. "That whole night was a lot. It was chaos." Weaver told jurors that Roberts later texted her son, telling him to "lie till you die" about the events if others asked about it. In addition, the court heard about the disgraced politician having the morning-after pill delivered to her home via DoorDash after the incident when the driver testified bringing the emergency contraceptive to the house.

Misty Roberts Found Guilty of Having S-- With a Teen

Source: KPLC Misty Roberts faces up to 17 years in prison following the verdict.

After an hour-long deliberation on March 3, the jury found Roberts guilty as charged of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Both are felony charges.

Misty Roberts Has 'No Apology' After Guilty Verdict

Source: City of DeRidder Misty Roberts' sentencing is scheduled for April 17.