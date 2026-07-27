Ailing Mitch McConnell Shares New Photo and Health Update After Weeks Away From Senate: 'I'm Still Working Hard'

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Mitch McConnell is assuring supporters that he's making progress in his recovery after weeks away from the Senate. The longtime Kentucky lawmaker shared a new photo and a written health update on July 27, saying he remains focused on returning to work.

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'I'm Still Working Hard'

Source: mega The Kentucky senator said he is undergoing 'intense physical therapy.'

McConnell offered a glimpse into his recovery, revealing he continues to follow his doctors' treatment plan while working toward resuming his normal schedule. "I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," the Republican senator said, per TMZ. The statement was accompanied by a new photo of McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, as he continues recovering away from Washington, D.C.

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Kentucky Festival Appearance Canceled

Source: mega The longtime lawmaker will miss an annual Kentucky festival this weekend.

The 84-year-old also announced he will not be attending an annual festival in Kentucky on August 1 as he continues his rehabilitation. "As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon," McConnell added.

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Doctor Says Mitch McConnell Isn't Cleared to Return

Source: mega Mitch McConnell's doctor also released a statement.

McConnell's physician also shared a new update on the senator's condition. "Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls," the doctor said. "He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office."

Mitch McConnell Previously Revealed Cause of Hospitalization

Source: mega Mitch McConnell previously revealed he was briefly unconscious after suffering a fall in June.