HEALTH Mitch McConnell's Wife Sparks More Conspiracies About His Condition as She Covers Up in Mask and Trench Coat While Leaving Senator's Rehab Center Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao in 1993. Lesley Abravanel July 16 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was photographed on Tuesday, July 14, leaving a Washington, D.C., rehabilitation center where her husband, Sen. Mitch McConnell, is recovering from a June 14 fall and pneumonia as controversy and conspiracy theories swirl about his actual condition. Chao was captured wearing dark sunglasses, a face mask and a long trench coat. The heavy, bundled layers drew intense scrutiny and sparked internet speculation amid a local record-breaking summer heat index of 106°F.

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Elaine Chao Was Spotted in Public

Source: MEGA Elaine Chao's bundled up outfit sparked more theories about Mitch McConnell's health.

“The heat index in Washington today is 106. So, why is Elaine Chao wearing a trench coat?” wondered one social media observer. “Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao spotted leaving his rehab center in full-blown mask. We need confirmation Mitch is still with us,” demanded another.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's wife was in China for the first few weeks of his hospitalization.

This marked Chao's first in-person public appearance since returning to the U.S. from a pre-planned philanthropic trip to China. Her absence during the first weeks of McConnell's hospitalization had previously drawn criticism, especially after she issued a statement saying her husband’s condition “didn’t warrant” her return from Asia. Days earlier, McConnell's office released a "proof of life" photo showing him in a chair next to Chao, holding a current Sunday newspaper.

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Mitch McConnell's Proof of Life Photo Sparked a Debate

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell and his spouse appeared in a proof of life photo, though social media users questioned its authenticity.

Skeptics widely alleged the hospital photo was fake or AI-generated, though a Washington Post review of the image metadata confirmed it was authentic and recently taken. While online commentators used Chao's bundled outfit to question whether McConnell is still alive, McConnell's staff maintains he is making steady progress in physical rehab and intends to return to the Senate floor once cleared by doctors. Following her covert appearance at the rehab center, Chao made an odd post on X celebrating the Maine Maritime Academy. “A proud homecoming for STATE OF MAINE. [Senator Susan Collins'] arrival in Castine after Summer Sea Term marks an exciting new chapter for @Maine_Maritime,” she wrote. "It’s rewarding to see the work [Collins] and I put into this effort become a reality for the Academy.”

The Senator Breaks His Silence

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell said he was hospitalized after becoming 'briefly unconscious' from a fall.