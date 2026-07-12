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Mitch McConnell Breaks Silence After Hospitalization, Says He Was 'Briefly Unconscious'

pic of Mitch McConnell.
Source: mega; Office of Mitch McConnell

The senator finally spoke out.

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July 12 2026, Updated 6:22 p.m. ET

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Mitch McConnell is finally speaking out after he was hospitalized last month.

The Kentucky senator released a new photo alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, on Sunday, July 12, and revealed what is really going on.

"You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older," a written statement from his office reads. "Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can't help it."

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Mitch McConnell Breaks His Silence

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image of The politician revealed his health situation on July 12.
Source: Office of Mitch McConnell

The politician revealed his health situation on July 12.

"Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital," he wrote in the release.

He continued, “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."

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Mitch McConnell Is 'Regaining His Strength'

image of Laura Loomer claimed Mitch McConnell was 'brain dead.'
Source: mega

Laura Loomer claimed Mitch McConnell was 'brain dead.'

The 84-year-old, who has been hospitalized since June 14, said his doctors are trying to figure out what caused the incident.

"In fact, with signs of continued progress, I've been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I'll keep regaining my strength," he said.

As OK! previously reported, emergency medical personnel responded to an unconscious person at his Washington, D.C., home, according to a public EMS dispatch call.

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image of An insider previously claimed he's 'alive.'
Source: mega

An insider previously claimed he's 'alive.'

As McConnell remained out of the spotlight, many claimed he was still alive and well, while others claimed he was "brain dead."

Prior to him speaking out, an insider claimed, "He's alive."

"He's not brain dead. He's in rehab and the hospital," the source claimed to NewsNation political campaign reporter Jackie Koppell. "With his condition, he needs time to physically recover. But mentally he's fine. The doctors want to make sure he's okay."

When Will Mitch McConnell Return to Work?

image of The Republican is not yet cleared to go back to work.
Source: mega

The Republican is not yet cleared to go back to work.

The Republican said he has not been cleared to return to the Senate floor to vote just yet.

"You're right to expect your representatives to work hard for you," McConnell's statement said. "And part of my decision to retire at the end of my term this coming January was being honest about the demands of Senate work. But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do."

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