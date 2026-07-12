Mitch McConnell Breaks Silence After Hospitalization, Says He Was 'Briefly Unconscious'

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Mitch McConnell is finally speaking out after he was hospitalized last month. The Kentucky senator released a new photo alongside his wife, Elaine Chao, on Sunday, July 12, and revealed what is really going on. "You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older," a written statement from his office reads. "Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct – I can't help it."

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Mitch McConnell Breaks His Silence

Source: Office of Mitch McConnell The politician revealed his health situation on July 12.

"Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital," he wrote in the release. He continued, “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."

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Mitch McConnell Is 'Regaining His Strength'

Source: mega Laura Loomer claimed Mitch McConnell was 'brain dead.'

The 84-year-old, who has been hospitalized since June 14, said his doctors are trying to figure out what caused the incident. "In fact, with signs of continued progress, I've been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I'll keep regaining my strength," he said. As OK! previously reported, emergency medical personnel responded to an unconscious person at his Washington, D.C., home, according to a public EMS dispatch call.

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Source: mega An insider previously claimed he's 'alive.'

As McConnell remained out of the spotlight, many claimed he was still alive and well, while others claimed he was "brain dead." Prior to him speaking out, an insider claimed, "He's alive." "He's not brain dead. He's in rehab and the hospital," the source claimed to NewsNation political campaign reporter Jackie Koppell. "With his condition, he needs time to physically recover. But mentally he's fine. The doctors want to make sure he's okay."

When Will Mitch McConnell Return to Work?

Source: mega The Republican is not yet cleared to go back to work.