Mitch McConnell Emerges on Senate Floor in Wheelchair Months After Hospitalization: Photos

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Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate floor on Monday, September 14, ending a months-long medical absence. The Kentucky Republican emerged in a wheelchair after being hospitalized in June following a fall and brief loss of consciousness. "Today, I'll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I'm really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues," McConnell said in a statement, as pictures and videos surfaced of the 84-year-old being pushed around by a helper.

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Mitch McConnell Says Recovery Has Been 'Frustrating'

Source: AP Mitch McConnell last cast a Senate vote on June 11, days before his hospitalization.

His message continued: "My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier. I'm still not quite back to 100 [percent], but I've assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me." McConnell last cast a Senate vote on June 11. He spent weeks in recovery and under care at a rehabilitation center before explaining what had happened.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's prolonged medical absence sparked widespread scrutiny among political commentators and critics.

The politician finally broke his silence in July with a statement explaining that he was "briefly unconscious" after a fall that resulted in his hospitalization. At the time, he said he had not broken any bones, suffered a concussion, had a heart attack or stroke, nor any tumors or hemorrhages.

Mitch McConnell's Health Woes Spark Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's health woes have been evident in recent years.