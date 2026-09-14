Mitch McConnell's Return Date Unclear as Senate Prepares to Reconvene This Week

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Mitch McConnell's return to the Senate remains uncertain as lawmakers prepare to reconvene in Washington on Monday, September 14. Per Newsweek, the 84-year-old senator from Kentucky has been recovering at home since leaving a rehabilitation center on August 6. His office has not confirmed when he will return to Capitol Hill.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell remained away from the Senate as lawmakers prepared to reconvene in Washington.

In a statement last month, McConnell shared his plans for continuing his recovery. "Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff," the statement said. "On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," it added.

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Mitch McConnell’s Return Date Remains Unclear

Source: MEGA Image of Mitch McConnell continued his recovery at home after leaving a rehabilitation center on August 6.

McConnell’s staff declined to provide an update on his possible return Friday, September 11. His spokesman, David Popp, referred Newsweek to the senator’s previous statement and said, "No additional guidance or announcements." The Senate is scheduled to reconvene at 3 p.m. on September 14 following its five-week summer recess. McConnell’s office previously said returning with his colleagues was a goal, but no specific date has been announced.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell’s office has not confirmed his return to the Senate.

McConnell’s absence has continued for roughly three months since his fall at his Washington home. The longtime senator is serving his seventh and final term, which ends on January 3, 2027. His continued recovery comes as the Senate prepares for another stretch of legislative work.

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Andy Beshear Calls For More Clarity

Source: MEGA Andy Beshear called for greater clarity about Mitch McConnell’s extended absence from the Senate.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has continued to question the lack of a clear public update about McConnell’s condition. "Absolutely none," Beshear said in his interview with Newsweek. "We have had zero communication, but it's not that there's been zero direct communication with me. It's that there's been zero direct communication with the people of Kentucky," he added. "The people of Kentucky are his boss, and any of your viewers or readers who were gone from work for three months would owe a direct explanation, would have to get on the phone, would have to show up. That's all we're asking of Mitch McConnell. And if he's not willing to do it, he should resign," Beshear concluded.

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Source: MEGA Andy Beshear criticized Mitch McConnell and called on John Thune to address the senator’s ability to serve.