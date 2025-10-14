Mitt Romney Speaks Out After His Sister-in-Law Carrie Elizabeth Was Found Dead in Southern California Parking Garage

Article continues below advertisement

Former Utah senator Mitt Romney spoke out after his sister-in-law Carrie Elizabeth Romney was found dead in a parking area in Valencia, Calif. According to reports, the tragic discovery happened on Friday, October 10, near the Valencia Town Center shopping mall in a northern Los Angeles suburb. Authorities confirmed her passing later that evening.

In an email sent to the media, Los Angeles County Deputy Brenda Serna said it was still “unknown at the moment” whether Carrie “may have fallen, or jumped” from the multi-story parking garage or a nearby building. However, officials stated that “no foul play” was suspected.

Source: MEGA Carrie Elizabeth Romney was found dead in Valencia, Calif.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of a suspected suicide.



TRAGIC: The sister-in-law of former presidential candidate and Senator Mitt Romney has been found dead on a street in California, with police suspecting she may have jumped or fallen from a five-story parking… pic.twitter.com/NHdDflAuWY — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 14, 2025 Source: Daily Mail

As of Monday, October 13, Carrie’s cause of death remains “deferred,” pending further investigation. Her body status is listed as “ready for release.” The former politician later released a heartfelt statement about the tragic incident. “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time,” a representative for Mitt told People magazine.

Mitt, who served as Massachusetts governor from 2003 to 2007, rose to national prominence when he ran for president in 2008. Though he later dropped out and endorsed John McCain, he went on to become the Republican nominee in 2012, ultimately losing to President Barack Obama.

Source: MEGA Police say 'no foul' play is suspected.

He returned to politics as a U.S. Senator for Utah in 2019, serving until his retirement in January. In September 2023, Mitt announced he would not seek re-election, explaining his decision in a video message to Utah voters.

Source: MEGA Mitt Romney's family member's cause of death is still under investigation.

“Contrary to a lot of expectations, I enjoy my work in the Senate a good deal,” he said. “The last few years have been particularly productive as I was able to both lead and negotiate the bipartisan structure law, a comprehensive China strategy process ... and emergency COVID relief funding.”

He continued, “I spent 25 years in public service in one form or another, and at the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

Source: MEGA Mitt Romney’s family said they are 'heartbroken by her loss.'