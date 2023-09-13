'Fantastic News for America': Donald Trump Celebrates Senator Mitt Romney's Decision to Not Seek Second Senate Term
Donald Trump is ecstatic that Senator Mitt Romney, the Republican who voted twice to impeach him, will not seek re-election to the Senate.
“At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s,” Romney, who is 76, said. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”
“While I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retiring from the fight,” Romney continued. “I’ll be your United States senator until January of 2025.”
After Romney's video made the rounds, Trump took to Truth Social to diss the politician. "FANTASTIC NEWS FOR AMERICA,THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH, & FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. MITT ROMNEY, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS PIERRE DELECTO, WILL NOT BE SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE, WHERE HE DID NOT SERVE WITH DISTINCTION. A BIG PRIMARY FIGHT AGAINST HIM WAS IN THE OFFING, BUT NOW THAT WILL NOT BE NECESSARY. CONGRATS TO ALL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the 77-year-old wrote.
The two have not been on good terms over the years, with Romney calling Trump "one of the dumbest candidates in the history of the GOP."
Romney made it clear that though Trump could be back in the White House, it did not impact his decision.
"I think the people in Utah don't all agree with me at the posture I took with regards to Donald Trump. But they respect people who vote their conscience and I appreciate that," he said. "I don't have any question in my mind that I would have won if I'd run again. I just don't think we need another person in their 80s."
"It's very difficult for the House to operate, from what I can tell," he told the Washington Post ahead of the announcement. "And two, and perhaps more importantly, we're probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters."