“At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s,” Romney, who is 76, said. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”

“While I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retiring from the fight,” Romney continued. “I’ll be your United States senator until January of 2025.”