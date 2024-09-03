Donald Trump Would Have 'People Around Him Encouraging His Impulses' If He's President Again, Mitt Romney Predicts

"Well, I think if you can look at the last few months of his presidency, you suggest that that is the thing you might see — that he would have the generals around him as he did last time, people of judgement and experience offering advice, and in some cases, restraining his impulses. Instead, he would have people around him encouraging his impulses and perhaps adding to them, and I am afraid you'd find the nation more divided," he explained.

He continued, "Our nation doesn't need to be divided right now. A campaign based on anger and hate may win at the ballot box temporarily, but it tears the country apart. The other day the former president said that we are a greater threat for what is within. If he were to become president again, it is a campaign of retribrution and hate and that is not what America is based on. America was based on the idea of in god we trust and united we stand, divided we fall. A divided nation is not the America is intended to be."